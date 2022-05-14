My guide to retiring early: It requires no debt, some investments and a lot of saving

Generic image: couple sitting on park bench looking out to see, contemplative, ocean, ageing, retirement.

So you want to retire early.

The golden age of 65 is when most people in New Zealand begin to wrap up their careers and opt for a quieter lifestyle, as regular payments of superannuation start to arrive in their bank accounts.

But ideally, many New Zealanders would love to leave the 9 to 5 grind behind a little earlier.

If you’re one of them, you might be wondering what it will take to shake the shackles of your day job.

You might have heard that to retire, you need to save 25 times what you plan to spend on expenses in a year.

That assumes that you invest the money somewhere where it continues to grow – so that if you are in danger of running out after 25 years, your investment pot has by that point built enough to cover you to carry on a bit longer.

Moneyhub founder Chris Walsh notes that this “rule of 25" will only carry you so far. If you’re planning to retire with a lot longer than 25 years to run, you will need to increase the amount you save.

He says the best position to be in when you retire is to own your own home with no mortgage owing, have no personal debt and have at least $250,000 saved.

“It may sound impossible, but it will make a big difference to your retirement.”

Walsh says retiring early requires a lot of planning, preparation, saving and careful ongoing management.

Make a plan

No matter how young you are, it’s never too early to plan for your retirement, he says.

By law, you have to be 65 years old to access your KiwiSaver funds, even if you retire early. (You can access that money to buy a house or if you’re in severe hardship but you probably wouldn’t be retiring in those situations, either.)

If you are leaving work pre-65, you need to fund your everyday expenses and lifestyle at least until the pension and KiwiSaver kick in. That means you’ll need other forms of investments and savings – and the earlier you start saving the earlier you can retire.

Walsh says the best way to make some money is to invest in something outside KiwiSaver.

Invest in managed funds

That could be managed funds, which take your money and invest it in a range of assets. They’re like KiwiSaver but come with none of the rules.

Managed funds offer diversification that could be hard to achieve if you were trying to go it alone.

If you want to retire early, you may need to invest in something more aggressive right now to build up a nest egg, Walsh said. Funds that have more exposure to things like equities should perform better over time.

Get out of debt and pay off that mortgage

As you approach retirement, paying off all debt should be a priority.

To pay off your debt as fast as possible, Walsh recommends listing all your debts in order from highest to lowest interests rates, to help you focus on getting rid of the most expensive.

“Our view is that you'll never be able to retire early while you still have debt. This includes a mortgage; it's challenging to keep up with repayments when your income becomes fixed,” Walsh says.

Paying off your mortgage early frees up a large amount of money each month, which you can allocate to investments to boost your retirement lifestyle, he said.

Financial adviser Liz Koh says it seems more millennials don’t want to get sucked into the rat race the way their parents did.

But it’s not always easy.

“Early retirement is achieved by living life frugally, permanently,” Koh says.

Firstly, it enables you to pay off debt quicker and save more. Secondly, the fact that you have cut your living costs to the bone means you need less capital to retire.

“It’s all about living life in a very simple way rather than with all the luxuries and costs of modern living.”

But retiring early could also bring up some emotions.

“Giving up your job can mean a loss of identity and of a sense of purpose.

“Think carefully about how you would fill your day if you weren’t working. Early retirees sometimes find the ‘honeymoon’ period of retirement quickly wears off, and boredom sets in if there is nothing meaningful to replace work.

“It’s important to define what happiness means for you and how much money you need to do or have the things that make you happy.”