How you can end up with a tax bill in IRD's automated system

The end of the financial year has delivered an unwanted surprise for some taxpayers who received a bill despite the automated tax system.

About 900,000 tax assessments were issued on June 4, following about 960,000 assessments which had already been issued, most of them on March 28.

Some of the people who discovered they owed money for the last financial year were less than impressed.

Since 2019, Inland Revenue has been automatically calculating tax returns for people earning wages, salary, interest and dividends, and issuing refunds or sending bills.

READ MORE:

* Signs suggest the rich are trying to dodge new tax - here's what's being done about it

* 'Please hold tight': Inland Revenue tells people awaiting tax assessments

* More tax for country's 14 billionaires 'inevitable'



“Can you tell me, if you have all my details of every income and stuff, being on the correct code and paying the correct tax HOW COME I OWE inland revenue?? I can't understand how it works???!!” one commenter said on Inland Revenue’s Facebook page.

123rf.com About 900,000 tax assessments were issued on June 4, resulting in a windfall for some and a surprise bill for others.

Another person said they were in the same job and had previously received a refund of more than $1000, but this year were told they were receiving $1.36 – not a bill, but a disappointment.

Inland Revenue automatically writes off tax bills if they are $50 or under. That was temporarily increased to $200 for the 2020 tax year as a result of financial stress caused by Covid-19.

People could end up with a tax bill if they received an extra pay during the year, such as 27 fortnightly payments instead of 26, meaning their tax was underpaid, Inland Revenue said on its website.

Other common reasons for an income tax bill included changing income a lot during the year; income being taxed incorrectly, for example because of the wrong tax code; employer share scheme income that did not have tax deducted; or small rounding differences in each pay which could mean either a small refund, or a bill.

Employers misinterpreting the Holidays Act, the cause of expensive headaches for many businesses, could also be to blame for some tax bills if they made a one-off extra holiday pay during the year using the wrong tax code.

For people earning over $180,000, the new 39% tax code needed to be applied to interest and dividends from New Zealand bank accounts and investments. Banks and financial institutions deducted the tax, called resident withholding tax, before paying the interest. Recipients needed to make sure the rate was correct, as Inland Revenue could not update it.

Last week Inland Revenue told people to “please hold tight” in response to queries from taxpayers who thought the process was later this year than last year.

Most automated tax assessments were due to be sent out between May 28 and June 4 for people who used the MyIR online system, and other people would get their assessment later by post.

Inland Revenue is sending out more than three million tax assessments from the start of June until mid-July for the last financial year, which finished on March 31.