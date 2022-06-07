Five ways to free up some cash

Could you do with some more of this? You’re not alone.

Households across the country are feeling the pressure as prices rise faster than wages.

If you could do with a bit more cash, here are five ways to free some up – or even get something for nothing.

Sell something

Is it time for a clearout? You could make a bit of money by selling things on Trade Me that you no longer need.

The website’s head of marketplace Ivan Fuyala said a survey last year showed that people could make $1700 on average if they sold things that were just taking up space in their houses.

READ MORE:

* The rise (and rise and rise) of the monthly subscription

* How to pay off credit card debts (on an average salary)

* Kiwis spend $1.6m a day on credit card costs: here's how to get out



It found on average every New Zealander has at least 26 items they could offload. The price that things sell for on the site has also lifted in recent years, which should make a cleanout more profitable. The average sale price for goods on the general Trade Me marketplace was up 10% in the year to October last year.

Check for unused subscriptions

You probably know you should be checking your credit card statements regularly to make sure the payments being made on it are correct. (Even if you have a problem credit card you’d rather ignore, which I’ll get to next.)

It’s a good idea to also check at least once a month to see what subscription payments might be going out that you’ve forgotten about. There could be $10 a month for an app that you might not notice, or $20 for a subscription for a gaming account that your kids signed up to and then never used again. Maybe you used your card to sign up for a free trial and forgot to cancel.

If you signed up via Apple’s App Store or Google Play, you can manage this within your settings on your device. There are also apps and websites that offer to keep track of your subscriptions for you.

Transfer your credit card balance

If you have a credit card balance you’re having trouble getting rid of, think about transferring the balance to another card provider.

If you have $5000 on your credit card being charged 20% interest, that is $1000 a year.

Balance transfer offers became harder to find during 2020 and 2021 but ASB, ANZ and Westpac are all advertising them at the moment – ASB and ANZ offer 0% for six months.

Take your supermarket shop online

If you’re prone to spending more than you intended to on your groceries, you could find that shopping online saves you money.

Research in Australia found people there who did their grocery shopping online saved more than $1300 a year. It’s easier to stick to a list and compare prices when you’re doing it from your phone or PC than it is when you’re traipsing around the aisles.

If you shop online regularly, you could save money with a delivery subscription – Countdown’s delivery saver works out at $4.54 a week if you take a six-month option – compared to $14 each time for orders under $199.99.

There are lots of components in a typical power bill.

Check your bills

If you haven’t checked to see whether you could get a better deal on your power or broadband now is a good time. You can use Powerswitch to compare what is on offer for the electricity to your home and Broadband Compare is an option to check out the internet offerings.

In January, Consumer NZ said that the average household could save $388 by switching energy providers. You can also often qualify for sweeteners designed to attract new customers – Meridian is offering $200 off your power bill if you sign up. Trustpower has a free smart TV or fridge/freezer if you take out a FibreMax plan.

You could also check with the telcos to see if you could be getting a better deal on your mobile plan, if you have one.