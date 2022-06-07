ANZ lifts rates for fixed-term mortgages, and deposits

ANZ is increasing its fixed home loan and term deposit rates on Wednesday​ as a result of rising interest rates overseas.

The bank is lifting its six-month and one-year mortgage rates by 30 basis points, and its two and three-year rates by 10 points.

Its ‘special’ six-month rate, for customers with at least 20% equity and an ANZ account with salary direct credited, increases to 4.95% from 4.65%, and the one-year special rate rises to 4.85% from 4.55%. Further out, the three-year special rate will rise to 5.65% from 5.55%.

For ANZ’s standard home loans, the six-month rate rises to 5.55% from 5.25%, the one-year rate will lift to 5.45% from 5.15%, and the three-year rate will be 6.25%, up from 6.15%.

A year ago, banks were offering special one-year rates 2.21%.

"With high levels of volatility in global markets and increased inflation pressure domestically, there has been a significant increase in wholesale market rates," said Ben Kelleher, managing director for personal banking.

That had pushed up the rates for savings and home loans.

Investment rates would rise between 10 and 30 points, with no change to the best rate – 3.9% for five years and an investment of at least $10,000.

Last week, BNZ, ANZ and Kiwibank announced increases to the home loan rates they offered.

ASB has warned that home loan rates would not return to recent record lows, although they would stay below the long-run average over the past two decades.

Two weeks ago the Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate by 50 points to 2% as it tries to pull back inflation.

The central bank predicted the rate needed to climb to about 3.4% by the end of 2022, and to a peak near 4% from June next year.

Central banks around the world are also raising rates. On Tuesday afternoon, the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its benchmark rate to 0.85% from 0.35%, its second increase in five weeks.