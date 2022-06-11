Worst times to call your bank, if you don't want to sit on hold

Stewart Boyce and Louise Giles couldn't believe the rigmarole, and wasted time in trying to get a simple change to their credit card arrangements at their bank, ANZ.

Louise Giles’ lengthy wait on hold on a Saturday to do a simple bit of banking left her incredulous that ANZ, the largest bank in the country, didn’t have a “callback” service.

ANZ made a hash of the simple bit of banking, but the lack of callback service sent an even worse message to someone expected to hold for half an hour.

It tells customers that the bank doesn’t value their time, Giles says.

“The number one thing they could do for customers is not make them wait on hold,” she says. “There’s no logic, or need, for people to sit on hold. It’s horrific.”

ANZ made $1.9 billion in its last full financial year, and some of that money should be invested in showing the bank values its customers time, Giles believes.

A callback service logs a customers’ phone number, and the time they called, allowing them to hang up the phone, and get on with their day until a bank staff member calls them back.

But a survey of other banks shows that ANZ isn’t alone in not offering callbacks to queueing customers.

Neither ASB, nor IAG, the country’s largest insurer and owner of the AMI, State and NZI brands, offer callbacks.

Kiwibank, TSB, Westpac, and BNZ do, though callbacks are not without their critics.

First Union’s finance sector organiser Callum Francis​ sees callbacks as a band-aid for banks which refuse to hire enough staff to deal with phone calls promptly as they come in.

“I personally don’t think the callback systems are the right thing to do. I think the employers should be changing their staffing models,” Francis says.

“A callback should not be a regular occurrence. I think it should be an exception,” he says.

Exceptions should be things like when a bank had an unexpected systems outage, he says.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Banks are making large profits, but should they be hiring more staff so there’s always someone to answer the phone in a timely fashion when customers call?

He says banks’ forecasting of how much time each call will take to handle is the prime cause of delays in answering customers’ calls, expecting a level of efficiency from staff, and customers, that was not realistic.

Banks’ claims about average waiting times cannot be checked, but they say there are better and worse times of the day, and the week, to call them.

None of the banks have real-time tickers on their websites indicating whether it’s a good time to call.

Many say they’ve hired more staff since Covid struck, and demand for remote banking increased.

“Our wait times on service lines are between two and five minutes on average over the last few months,” ASB spokesperson Holly Ryan says.

In the last two years, ASB had added 150 people to its contact centre, digital and self-service channels, she says, and branch staff now answer calls when they are not needed at the front desk.

These measures had doubled the number of customers it could deal with every day. The bank had also set up a “priority” line for customers over 65, calls to which were generally answered within 60 seconds.

Westpac said its average wait time in May was less than five minutes for its everyday banking and lending service.

dolgachov/123rf Waiting in a phone queue is a miserable business, so bank customers need to think carefully about when they call their bank.

The shortest wait time is generally between 8am and 9am, and 2pm and 4pm, for everyday banking services, and early in the day for lending queries, Westpac spokesperson Annabel Olsen says.

Average call waiting times can hide a wide range of delays, however.

Bank of New Zealand says it answers nearly 80% of calls within five minutes, and around 90% were answered in less than 10.

Tuesdays, Fridays, and weekends tended to be quieter, said BNZ spokesperson Sam Durbin.

Kiwibank’s average wait time dropped from around 10 minutes in April to about seven-and-a-half minutes in May, says Kiwibank spokeswoman Kara Tait.

“Our aim is to continue that downwards trend, and recently we’ve inducted another 50 people to work in our contact centre and have a further 20 in training.”

Its busiest days were Mondays and Fridays, she says.

Customers wait an extra four minutes on Mondays and an extra one-and-a-half minutes on Fridays, she says.

The first day of each month was the busiest time for calls, especially if it was a Monday or a Friday.

ANZ says it has never offered callbacks.

“This is not a technology issue,” says spokeswoman Briar McCormack.

“Our priority is to answer inquiries at the time of the initial request, we see this as the most efficient channel for customers.”

She says callbacks can be inefficient, and result in double-handling of calls, if customers missed their call and then had to call again.

“Like most call centres we acknowledge our wait times are not always where we want them to be, on average, a customer calling with a general banking inquiry has a wait time of 10 minutes,” she says.