Kiwibank offers 1% cash for new home loans, up to $10,000

People taking out a new home loan with Kiwibank are being offered 1% in cash, up to $10,000.

The cash contribution was available for new home loan applications between June 7 and June 28, depending on meeting certain conditions.

The offer was available on new lending of at least $300,000, and conditional on the borrower’s banking relationship with Kiwibank not changing significantly for four years.

Borrowers had to have at least 20% equity, and income had to be credited to a Kiwibank account.

READ MORE:

* Is the NZ housing market downturn anything to be worried about?

* ANZ lifts rates for fixed-term mortgages, and deposits

* NZ median house price to fall 18% by the end of next year, Jarden says



Banks are lifting interest rates on mortgages following central bank rate rises, increasingly putting the squeeze on homeowners, first home buyers in particular.

The offer was designed to put money back in the pockets of New Zealanders at a time of rising costs, said Pip Maxwell​ Kiwibank senior product manager for home lending.

Stuff-co-nz People taking out a new home loan with Kiwibank are being offered 1% in cash, up to $10,000.

The bank recently launched Co-own, a vehicle to help people team up with others to buy. It was a pathway to setting up joint borrowing arrangements, so the deposit could be combined, and property-related payments shared.