Yes, buying frozen saves you money, but how does it affect the local produce growers?

Frozen vegetables can save consumers money – but how does it affect our local produce growers?

Switching to frozen vegetables may save consumers money while the cost of fresh produce is up 10%, year-on-year.

But with next to no frozen vegetables being produced in New Zealand, it comes with a sting for local vegetable farmers.

The country’s biggest produce grower, Leaderbrand, is predicting smaller farms may close this year as cost pressures mount.

Leaderbrand chief executive Richard Burke said few people knew almost all frozen vegetables were grown overseas.

“Local growers can’t compete with international suppliers of frozen vegetables,” he said.

Most of the vegetables were imported from Africa, Asia or Europe.

Local growers could not grow to the scale required, while remaining compliant with regulations and paying their labour and operating costs, for the price frozen food producers were prepared to pay to keep frozen vegetables cheap, Burke said.

Leaderbrand is a farming business based in Gisborne, which also has farms in Pukekohe, Matamata and Canterbury.

Many agricultural farmers were not making large profits this year, and some would be selling some of their vegetables and fruit for less than they cost to produce, Burke said.

“Local growers are constantly looking for a return on their investment, calculating their risk and balancing their hard work to ensure that they remain competitive whilst also making a profit.”

It was “very likely” smaller farms would close and sell their land for a greater return this year, he said.

Alternatively, many local growers could decide to convert to growing produce that was popular on the export market such as kiwifruit, grapes or apples, which provided more profit, Burke said.

“The reality is that the price of domestic fresh produce is going to continue to increase and fluctuate.

“The alternative option is that if we’re not prepared to pay for our locally grown produce, we will have to look to imported goods to fill the gap.”

The price of fresh produce was affected by a variety of factors including weather and seasonality as well as external costs like freight, fertiliser prices and labour.

“Fresh produce is never going to be the most expensive item in your supermarket trolley each week. But Kiwis need to make sure that they are shopping seasonally for good pricing.“

From May 2023 all frozen products will have to have a country of origin label as part of the Fair Trading Act.