A simple trick to save on fruit and vegetables

Leek, kumara and broccoli are all in season during the winter, so will get you more bang for your buck.

It’s easy to look at the price of a cucumber right now and be outraged at the fact it's past the $6 mark.

But independent fresh produce supplier Ajay Jina, managing director of Jina’s Fresh Produce, is encouraging consumers to look beyond the high prices of out-of-season fruit and vegetables, and look at the good value still available.

“We’ve got a lot of products in New Zealand that are still good value and pricing,” he said.

Buying fruit and vegetables that were in season was one of the easiest ways to save money at the checkout – but few people knew how to do it, Jina said.

“And the more you understand the seasons, the more you will understand why things evolve in their prices.”

The Five Plus a Day website showed most the fruit and vegetables that were currently in season, he said.

Leeks, brussell sprouts, kumara, apples, kiwifruits and mandarins were all in season right now, while cucumbers, lettuce, capsicum, avocados and berries were all out of season.

Cucumber and capsicums were more than $5 at the moment, and this was because they were generally a summer product.

And despite being grown in New Zealand all year round, they needed heating and warmth to grow, which was where the cost came from, Jina said.

“Mandarins right now are beautiful, good value and beautiful to eat.

“Don’t buy out of season products unless you really need it,” Jina said.

Courgettes and green beans were more expensive than usual, and also hard to get your hands on.

A kilogram of courgettes at New World was $17.99, and $14.99 at Pak ‘n Save, while at Countdown they were unavailable.

This was because there were only a few growers in New Zealand, and most of them were coming from Australia, Jina said.

“There is such little supply of green beans and courgettes right now that we have to import them.”

There was also a shortage of the veges in Australia now too, which meant it was harder and more expensive to source them. Freight costs to New Zealand had also increased.

Supply and demand had really begun to control the price of produce following the pandemic, he said.

If a product was in season and there was lots of supply, prices would usually stay low, and conversely if there was less supply, and it was out of season, prices went up.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated broccoli, courgettes and green beans were in season. (Amended at 6.27pm, June 17, 2022)