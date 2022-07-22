Can weather-delayed fliers claim back out-of-pocket expenses?

Caelan MacBeth waits at Christchurch Airport on Thursday, after all flights to Wellington were cancelled due to bad weather.

Wild weather disruptions to flights have left many travellers inconvenienced, but they may be able to get some compensation for their out-of-pocket expenses.

Airlines like Air New Zealand are working to get people where they need to be, but it’s a big task.

On Thursday about 126,000 Air New Zealand passengers had to be moved in the next three days after severe gales cancelled most of the flights in and out of Wellington.

Chief executive Greg Foran told RNZ 181 flights were cancelled on Thursday, describing the day’s events as “pretty extreme”.

Those with non-urgent travel needs were asked to consider taking a credit for a future flight instead.

Nobody compensates travellers for unhappiness, or in insurer jargon “loss of enjoyment”, but delays to travel can cause expenses, such as having to get a hotel room for several nights, taxi rides, and meals out.

Those with travel insurance can look to their insurers to cover their losses.

Those without it can find airlines willing to meet some accommodation costs, but when the cause is weather-related, that appears to only apply to a subset of travellers.

MetService Strong winds, heavy rain and large swells on Thursday afternoon around the central parts of New Zealand. Gusts as high as 120kph have been recorded at Wellington Airport.

What are the airlines responsible for?

Leanne Geraghty, Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer, says where the reason for a flight cancellation is within its control, the airline provides overnight accommodation either arranged at the airport, or to an agreed value, should customers wish to make their own arrangements.

However, if a flight has been cancelled due to weather, the cost of accommodation would normally be covered by the customer, or their travel insurer.

However, if a traveller is part-way through their journey, in a stopover port, and the next flight is disrupted, the airline does its best to arrange appropriate accommodation for the night, she says.

Justin Wong/Stuff There was chaos at Wellington Airport on Thursday after Air New Zealand announced all of their Wellington flights were cancelled for the day.

Air NZ is laying on flights to get people to where they need to be.

It is also offering credits to travellers who could delay travel, which they could use later to rebook themselves on a flight.

The airline’s website seems to hold out some hopes that airports might pay people’s out-of-pocket expenses.

“If your flight has a serious disruption that leaves you out of pocket, you may be able to claim emergency expenses,” it says.

“These are usually made at your airport, before you depart. Every airport has a slightly different approach, so please check their expenses reimbursement policy.”

If these policies exist, they are not on airport websites, and Air New Zealand has now removed the statement from its website.

Domestic travel insurance

A growing number of people book domestic travel insurance.

Travel insurance compensates people for the cost of flight disruption, but those costs have to be “reasonable”.

Reasonable costs include accommodation, but that’s just reasonable accommodation.

David Wallace, chief customer officer at Allianz Partners, said: “People generally do what they need to do to get by.”

They were generally a good judge of what was reasonable, he said.

Emulating the behaviour of young Macaulay Culkin​ booking into a presidential suite in Home Alone 2 was not reasonable, he says.

And if a delayed traveller is in doubt whether an expense is reasonable, they could contact their insurer, he says.

Real losses

Losses have to be real.

Stay at a friends house, and you can’t claim for accommodation, for example.

Wallace said policyholders had to pay for their own meals, as they would have to eat anyway.

Other expenses

A cancelled flight can create non-accommodation costs covered by travel insurance.

They include costs like having to extend a pet’s stay at a boarding kennel or cattery.

David Unwin/Stuff Pet hotel stays may have to be extended, if people are delayed getting home.

Policyholders may also be able to claim for the price of tickets to a pre-paid event like an expensive concert.

Alternative transport

Sometimes people have to get somewhere in a hurry. Their travel insurer can pay for alternative forms of travel.

“Just say you needed for be home for work or uni the following day, but the flight they had offered you was in two days’ time, Southern Cross would cover your reasonable additional expenses to get you home; a rental car or flight with a different airline,” says Jo McCauley, chief executive of Southern Cross Travel Insurance.

supplied Travel insurance can cover alternative forms of travel, when people have to get somewhere faster than the airline can manage, says Jo McCauley, chief executive of Southern Cross Travel Insurance.

International travel

Costs thrown up by disruptions to travel can be even more expensive than for domestic travel.

A missed connection can mean the loss of a flight that cost a significant sum of money, which is one of the reasons international travel insurance is so much more expensive than domestic travel insurance.

Kai SchwÃ¶rer/Stuff Stuff reporter Rachel Thomas waits with hundreds of others at Christchurch Airport.

“International travellers are more likely to be on a layover too which can create problems, especially where an airline might have an infrequent schedule,” McCauley says.

Travel disruption often led to people becoming temporarily separated from their baggage, she says.

And baggage delays seem to be becoming more frequent, she says.

“Travel insurance comes in handy here to cover essential items and clothing customers may need to access as they’ve been separated from their luggage.”