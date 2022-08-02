Cost of living payment will add temporary fuel to inflation: Economists

Breakfast looks at what $27 can get the average Kiwi.

The Government’s $350 cost of living payment will add to inflation, which the Reserve Bank is trying to tame, but it’s not enough to seriously stoke the fire, economists say.

The $27-a-week payment for about 2.1 million people aimed to help households whose budgets were getting squeezed, the Government said in its May Budget.

However, Treasury worried that injecting about $750 million into the economy when prices were already rising could add to consumer inflation, which hit a 32-year high of 7.3% in the June quarter.

The payment to people earning up to $70,000 a year not eligible for the Winter Energy Payment will be “slightly inflationary but it’s not going to cause us to change our forecasts”, said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr​.

“Lower income households have a much higher tendency to consume, and obviously with the large increases in prices seen across the country it’s just going to help them keep their heads above water for a little bit.”

Kerr said the three-month payment was not enough to change people’s financial situation.

It also targeted demand when the Government would achieve more in terms of inflation by making changes to supply, for example changing migration policies to increase the number of workers.

Ella Bates-Herman/Stuff New Zealand’s inflation is believed to have peaked, but it will remain high.

Treasury modelling showed the cost of living payment would be targeted to middle income households, with about 55% of the total going to the middle 40% of households. Twenty per cent would go to the bottom 30% of households, and 25% would go to the top 30%.

The payments were expected to total $747m based on 2.136 million people being eligible to receive them, but ultimately $800m was sought due to the “highly uncertain” estimate. Making the payments through Inland Revenue was expected to cost $16m.

Christina Leung​, principal economist at think tank NZIER, said the payment would inevitably have an impact on inflation, but it was probably the most appropriate way to support households facing high living costs.

“Generally as a rule of thumb we would hope these cost of living increases are temporary, and to that extent the payments are also temporary, so it’s targeted and temporary.”

Households were feeling a squeeze on their spending in the June quarter to a degree not seen since Stats NZ launched its household cost of living index in 2008.

Supplied NZIER principal economist Christina Leung said a falling petrol price should take some pressure off households.

The highest spending households saw an 8.1% rise in the June quarter on a year earlier, and the lowest spending and beneficiary households saw the cost of living increase 6.5%.

Rising interest rates, which boosted mortgage rates, meant higher income households were facing the biggest increase in living costs. That was different to the trend in the past few years, Leung said.

The stimulus provided by the Reserve Bank when Covid first hit which took mortgage rates to historic lows, and had benefited higher income households, was being unwound.

“So that should help to take some heat out of the economy in terms of inflation pressures.”

Recent declines in the price of petrol should take some pressure off all households, while the reopening of international borders would help alleviate labour shortages and ease costs over a range of areas, she said.

Supply chain disruptions were slowly starting to get better, but it would take some time for problems to significantly improve, she said.

Leung said NZIER forecast inflation would ease from 7.3%. However, in a year’s time it would still be close to the top of the Reserve Bank’s target band of 1% to 3% over the medium term.