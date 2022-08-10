Morningstar KiwiSaver report shows $4.9 billion slump

It’s been a tough year for KiwiSavers, but long-term returns on funds remain positive, despite losses over the past 12 months.

The amount savers have salted away in KiwiSaver funds dropped by just short of $5 billion in the three months to the end of June, Morningstar’s June quarter KiwiSaver report shows.

Global share and bond markets experienced falls as interest rates, and fears of recession, rose in developed countries.

The only KiwiSaver funds that showed modest growth in the 12 months to the end of June were cash funds, Morningstar data showed, though the falls suffered by most KiwiSaver funds remained small compared to the gains investors have had over the past 10 years.

Though the average growth fund suffered an after-fee loss of 10.6% in the 12 months to the end of June, the average 10-year return was a positive 9%, Morningstar figures showed.

READ MORE:

* KiwiSaver rejig sees 222,000 savers moved to new funds, but stubbornly high fees set to pass $1 billion-a-year

* Challenger KiwiSaver brands gaining market share

* Government's 'game theory' tactic promises cascade of KiwiSaver fee cuts



Morningstar’s reports allow people to see how their KiwiSaver funds have performed over the past three months, as well as the one, three, five and 10-year periods.

Despite people continuing to make contributions from their salaries to their KiwiSaver accounts, the total held in the KiwiSaver funds Morningstar tracks fell to $82.8b, a drop of $4.9b on the total at the end of March.

KiwiSaver funds invest in a mix of shares, bonds, property and cash, and their recent performance generally reflected the challenging underlying market conditions experienced over the June quarter, said Tim Murphy, director of manager research for Asia Pacific at Morningstar.

David White stuff.co.nz Investors need to be alert to spot KiwiSaver 'greenwashing', says Simon O'Connor, chief executive of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.

The average conservative fund was down 4.2% in the three months to the end of June. The average growth fund was down 9%, and the average balanced fund was down 7.1%.

But, Murphy urged savers not to fixate on the short-term negative returns.

“It is most appropriate to evaluate performance of a KiwiSaver scheme by studying its long-term returns,” he said.

“Over 10 years, the aggressive category average has given investors an annualised return of 9.3%,” he said.

The average growth fund had returned an average of 9% a year. The average balanced fund had returned 7.3% a year.

The KiwiSaver market has become very concentrated, with the biggest six KiwiSaver providers boasting a 69% market share.

That could rise, if Fisher Funds is allowed to take over Kiwi Wealth.

The Morningstar report comes the week after KiwiSaver providers posted their June quarter fund updates, which showed multi-billion dollar losses, and the fees they are paying.

There is renewed criticism that fund fees are too high, even though most large KiwiSaver providers cut their fees in the 12 months before the end of June.

Murphy said: “World markets have been hit this year. During the second quarter of this year, global GDP contracted, due to slowdowns in China and Russia, while US household spending fell short of expectations.”

Mark Schiefelbein/AP China’s zero-Covid policy is resulting in continued lockdowns which are damaging the economy, and causing supply chain problems for other countries.

Several shocks rocked a global economy already weakened by the pandemic, he said.

They were higher than expected inflation around the world, particularly in the United States and major European economies, causing financial conditions to tighten.

Also weighing on markets was a worse than expected slowdown in China, due to its continued anti-Covid lockdowns, and further negative fallout from the war in Ukraine, he said.