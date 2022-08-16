Rising mortgage rates to cost households extra $3000 a year

Interest rates have been rising fast over the past year but the impact hasn’t been felt by some borrowers yet.

Rising interest rates will cost the average household an extra $3000 a year, Westpac economists say.

Interest rates have risen sharply over the past year, taking one-year home loan rates from about 2% to 5%.

Westpac economists said in their latest Economic Overview that this would have a significant impact on households, some of whom were yet to have their cheap fixed terms expire.

At the same time, food had increased 7% and petrol 33% over the past year.

“Those cost increases are being felt by every family across the country and the pressure on household budgets has been more intense for those households on lower incomes, who tend to spend a larger share of their earnings on necessities.”

Wages had increased by 6.4% over the past year but acting chief economist Michael Gordon said many households’ incomes had not kept pace with the rise in living costs.

The increase in interest rates would not be felt evenly, he said.

“Many households will have no mortgage, while others may have very high levels of debt.”

About 24% of mortgages would come up for refixing by the end of the year and a further 23% by the middle of next year.

“In many cases, those borrowers will face refixing at substantially higher interest rates. For example, borrowers who fixed for two years in 2020 may have secured a rate in the 2.5% to 3% range. Those same borrowers are now looking at a two-year rate that’s two to three percentage points above what it was back then.”

But he said mortgage rates were still only returning to what had been an average level over the past decade.

“Furthermore, the low interest rates over the past few years were a windfall for many households. The related increase in savings levels is providing many households with a buffer from the other factors that are now squeezing their spending power.”

Westpac expects house prices to fall 10% over 2022 and another 5% in 2023.

“The housing market is a key influence on households’ wealth and confidence. And just as the rapid house price gains in recent years boosted spending appetites, the slowdown now in train signals a period of softer spending growth over the next few years.

“Even though we are forecasting a sizeable drop in house prices, that follows very large increases in previous years and would only take prices back to the levels we saw at the start of 2021. That also means that housing affordability is set to remain stretched relative to incomes in many parts of the country.”

Gordon said, while the economy would face “lean growth” in the year ahead, Westpac’s economists were not expecting a crash or recession.

He said there were some early signs of demand softening and some of the international price shocks receding.

“This suggests that inflation is on track to return to the Reserve Bank’s target in the coming years, without the kind of shock treatment that was needed around the world in the 1970s and 1980s.”

“As tough as it may get, the economy will need to push through the pain barrier for a while, because the end results will be worth it

“Spending patterns around the world have begun to swing back towards services and away from physical goods, taking the pressure off global supply chains. Tourists are starting to return to New Zealand, which means we’re getting more value out of our natural assets. And the resumption of migration will help to address skill shortages in some areas, if not economy-wide.”

He said inflation should drop to 5.1% by the end of the year and remain above 3% through most of next year but return to the Reserve Bank’s target range the following year.