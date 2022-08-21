'We're not scared of a review', retirement villages boss says

Clash of ideologies: Should the market be allowed to regulate retirement villages, or should the Government?

EXPLAINER: “We're not scared of a review”, says retirement village owner Graham Wilkinson, as the sector faces a Government probe into whether two-decade-old consumer protections for village residents need beefing up.

They may not be scared, but they aren’t pleased about it, and feel their sector is being unfairly criticised, or the “radical” law changes some are calling for.

Among the changes being called for is the establishment a village ombudsman, banning hated “capital loss” clauses, and giving village operators just 28 days to return ex-residents cash after they leave village units.

“No-one, other than a very small minority, is asking for some radical changes,” says Wilkinson, a former policeman turned village owner, and president of the Retirement Village Association.

The “radicals” he’s talking about are from the elderly members of the Retirement Village Residents Association, but the Retirement Commission, and Consumer NZ also want the review of the two-decade old retirement village laws to go ahead.

The residents association is in the bad books of the Retirement Village Association (RVA), which claims it’s “overplaying” problems in the industry, most recently in a game of “villageopoly” with MPs.

But even the RVA admits there are genuine issues that need talking about, and a 2020 issues paper by the Retirement Commission hit a nerve.

Nigel Matthews, chief executive of the Retirement Village Residents Association, tells MPs why the law needs changing to protection people moving into retirement villages.

That paper galvanised the residents association, but it also prompted the RVA to launch a Blueprint project for improvement, though it maintained issues were limited to a minority of smaller village operators.

The residents association created its own Framework for Fairness, and the two projects offer diametrically-opposed paths forward.

The RVA’s Blueprint stands for self-regulation, where standards are set by the retirement village industry, and villages that don’t want to be in the RVA can opt out.

The Framework for Fairness calls for the Government to regulate minimum standards through law, and changes to the binding Code of Conduct that every village operator must follow.

The RVA says some proposed changes would be costly, while others would be catastrophic for smaller, especially rural retirement villages, and could drive them to the wall.

Weekly fees and deferred management fees

When a person leaves a village, they get back the money they spent buying their occupation right agreement (ORA), which gives them the right to live in a particular village unit, minus a deferred management fee.

The ORA is a contract, and some state a resident doesn’t get their money back until the village operator sells a fresh ORA on the unit they have left.

That can take months, and some ORAs allow villages to keep charging weekly fees until a sale happens.

The Framework says the law should require an immediate halving of the weekly fee after someone vacates, falling to zero after three months.

It also calls for a ban on ORAs allowing deferred management fee to get bigger in the period between a resident vacating, and a new ORA being sold.

The RVA says villages should be free to decide on their commercial terms.

Wilkinson says if fees stop on uninhabited units, other residents have to pay more to keep their villages running.

Already bigger operators already have weekly fee guarantees, he says. Ryman Healthcare, one of the “big six” village operators, stop weekly fees immediately when people vacate, and the deferred management fee stops accruing.

supplied Graham Wilkinson, president of the Retirement Villages Association, says he has not seen evidence of discontent among village residents.

Repayment times

The Framework calls for capital repayment within 28 days in villages which do not share capital gains with exiting residents.

Delays in repayment matter because people may need capital to go into aged care, and also because village operators are in control of the resale process, it says.

The RVA says setting a minimum repayment period would require villages to hold more capital, or increase their borrowings.

Village owners would respond by increasing deferred management fees, and possibly the cost of ORAs, it claims. Some smaller, rural villages might even go bust.

The RVA says 71% of its members’ units that were vacated in 2019 had new ORAs sold within six months, 26% took longer, but just 3% were unsold after a year.

The industry says if people need capital to go into aged care, loans were available from the Ministry of Economic Development until their money is released.

Supplied Ryman Healthcare stops charging weekly fees to residents after they have vacated a unit.

Banning capital loss clauses

It’s rare for retirement villages to share capital gains with residents, but some ORAs do share capital losses, levying extra charges on exiting residents if there’s been a market downturn.

The Framework says capital loss clauses should be banned in villages that do not share capital gains.

The Blueprint project has resulted in the RVA identifying members with capital loss clauses and encouraging them to remove them.

“We think it’s wrong,” Wilkinson says.

Other unfair contract clauses were also being identified under the Blueprint project, and members were being encouraged to remove them.

10-year refurbishments and healthy homes

Village operators should not be allowed to charge residents to maintenance and replacement of chattels like ovens and water heaters, the Framework says.

Village owners refurbish units at their cost every 10 years to a minimum of the Healthy Homes standard that covers rentals.

The RVA says village residents are not tenants, and do not need covering by the Residential Tenancies Act.

Increasing village operators refurbishment costs would result in increased deferred management fees, Wilkinson says, and village operators should be left to “build to what people want” within the existing consenting laws.

Colin Smith/stuff Retirement villages provide security, company and pleasant surroundings. The RVA says its surveys show high levels of resident satisfaction.

Public audits

The Framework calls for all villages to be audited regularly as are aged care facilities, to check they are complying with the law.

Residents complain villages don’t even publish the three-yearly audits done by the RVA on them, which check they are meeting its membership criteria.

Wilkinson says the RVA plans to recommend members publish RVA audits on their websites.

Audits would be a step too far for smaller villages.

“They are going to completely cease if they are required to operate like the RVA,” Wilkinson says.

Create ombudsman scheme

The Framework says the sector should have an ombudsman modelled on the banking ombudsman to investigate residents’ complaints.

The current system is complicated, slow, and too hard for elderly village residents to navigate.

Wilkinson says there is no tsunami of complaints to handle. The Blueprint project included the trial of an early resolution scheme with Fairway, a business that handles complaints against ACC.

It resulted in Fairway being paid to sit on the end of a phone that didn’t ring, he says.

An ombudsman scheme would be paid for by villages, and that would drive up costs, to be passed on through weekly fees, and higher deferred management fees.

What happens next?

Will there be a review of the law?

The answer seems to be yes. A scoping study has already been ordered by the Government, and the Opposition seem to be on board with it.

Any changes are unlikely to be retrospective, and so will roll through the sector slowly.

Nigel Matthews, chief executive of the Retirement Village Residents Association, says the average resident stays in a village for seven to eight years.

“We stand ready to engage 100%,” Wilkinson says.