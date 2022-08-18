Man with Parkinson's can't get a benefit - his partner earns $1000 too much

The income cut-out point for a Supported Living Payment is $56,309 gross a week for a couple with no children.

A Canterbury man with Parkinson’s disease says he can’t get a benefit because his partner earns just over the income threshhold for a Supported Living Payment.

That has left the couple surviving on $57,000 a year, and unable to cover medical costs.

Former travel agent Ricky​, who did not want his last name used for privacy reasons, said he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about a month before the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

He knew he could not keep working as normal because of his health, but in a further blow was made redundant after Covid hit.

“We had to make big decisions because we were in our early 40s, we used to live in Kaipara, we had a big lifestyle block and a big mortgage to go with that,” he said.

They sold up, moved down to Rangiora, and paid off most of the mortgage.

“The idea was I was supposed to try to find a job, but I guess I was a liability to an employer because something as simple as stocking shelves or cleaning, I couldn't even get in an interview,” he said.

Ricky suffered the effects of Parkinson's including a tremor, issues with balance and walking, and nausea. He believed he could still work between three and five hours a day, but his health was also unpredictable, he said.

He had a business making gates which he sold online, but it provided income of just $4000 in the past year.

The income cut-out point for a Supported Living Payment was $56,309 gross a week for a married, civil union or de facto couple with no children, which was 82% of the median wage. The cut-off was rising each year, and was up from $48,921 in April 2021.

The Supported Living Payment is for people who are “permanently and severely” restricted in their capacity to work due to health reasons, and can not work more than 15 hours a week.

Ricky had not applied for a benefit, but had talked to the Ministry of Social Development to confirm he was not eligible for a Supported Living Payment because of his partner’s income. He had also written to Health Minister Andrew Little, and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni about his situation.

KiwiSaver had accepted his application for a serious illness withdrawal without any issues, he said.

Dianne McDermott​, MSD Canterbury regional commissioner, said the ministry encouraged Ricky to get in touch with Work and Income to test his entitlement if his circumstances had changed.

“Our legislation requires us to take all income received by either spouse or de facto partner into account when assessing eligibility for a benefit.

“Taking household income into account is a longstanding principle underpinning New Zealand social security legislation,” McDermott said.

Ricky said the couple was able to survive on one income and pay the bills, but he could not afford his medical costs, and they had no disposable income.

“We're in a better boat than some people, we don't have any kids, but it's just hard.”

He was declined for a Community Services Card in 2020 because of his partner’s income.

“That's my biggest grumble, with the health system and Community Services Card. For me to go to the doctor it's $51 for a consult. Healthcare shouldn't be income tested.”

He was in a good relationship, but said relying on a partner’s income could be used to control someone in an abusive relationship. He also did not want to burden his partner.

”It's hard enough with everything that's going on without pressuring and stressing the relationship. It just seems a bit unfair.

“You pay your taxes as an individual so when something goes wrong, you expect the system to be there to help.”

Karen Pattie, Beneficiaries Advocacy and Information Services manager, said the relationship income policy led to a lot of financial abuse by abusive partners.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Removing the partner income threshold would make a “huge difference”, says beneficiaries advocate Karen Pattie.

“One of the big concerns for me is young people under the age of 24 who are flatting. If they enter a relationship, and they're on a benefit, then they've got to ask the young offsider​ to support them,” she said.

“If you're taxed as an individual, surely your support should be as an individual, as with ACC and other government areas.

“The pension falls under the same umbrella where they penalise the pensioner against their partner's income.”

The policy did not reflect modern households, and was unfair and difficult to navigate.

“We have people ringing who can't work, especially for sickness and illness reasons, or ACC are kicking them off, and they get quite a surprise that they're not entitled to anything under the Work and Income umbrella.”

Removing the partner income threshold would make a “huge difference”, she said.