Westpac, ASB offer emergency support for customers hit by wild weather

Johan Svenson faced a raging torrent streaming down Devenish Place when he came home on Wednesday at around 2.30pm. A digger cleared debris and a ute ferried him across the street to his home.

As heavy rain caused flooding, evacuations and damage to houses in parts of the South Island, Westpac and ASB offered emergency financial help to customers caught up in the severe weather.

A state of emergency was declared across the West Coast on Tuesday, and in Nelson and Tasman districts on Wednesday, and a heavy rain warning was in place for the Buller, Nelson and Westland regions until late Thursday night.

Martin Gay​, ASB South Island regional manager, said the bank would offer relief to affected customers including the suspension of home loan repayments, and emergency overdraft facilities.

“We know the situation throughout the country is likely to get worse before it gets better and there will be a lot of concerned customers out there,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Nelson rain levels 'exceed warning criteria', more surface flooding expected

* Live: Evacuations, flooding and road closures as heavy rain continues

* Insurers start counting the cost of flooding as homeowners log claims



“Those affected by flooding and other weather damage may have a long road ahead, and we hope these measures will help to alleviate some pressure, so they can focus on more immediate tasks at hand.”

The bank was offering the support to personal, farming and business customers on a case-by-case basis, he said.

Rob Hunter Terra Firma Engineering/Supplied Terra Firma engineering geologist Rob Hunter took photos of flooding in Devenish Place, Atawhai

Mortgage-holders would have the option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months. They could also arrange an overdraft of up to $10,000.

Other ASB personal customers could access an overdraft of up to $2000. Other options might be available depending on the circumstances, he said.

Emergency options for business and rural customers included access to up to $100,000 in working capital.

Westpac offered a range of options for personal and business customers affected by flooding in the Nelson, Tasman and West Coast regions.

The potential support included suspending principal loan payments for up to three months, deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months, or a temporary overdraft facility for business customers.