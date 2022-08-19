Banks offer hardship help to Nelson flood victims

Alec Louverdis, Group Controller for Nelson Tasman Civil Defence, told media recovery from the floods would take years.

Banks are offering to allow flood-affected homeowners in Nelson and other parts of the country to suspend all or part of their mortgage payments, if they need.

Emergency overdrafts for businesses are also being made available.

About 1200 people have been displaced by flooding across West Coast and top of the South Island.

ASB said customers affected by extreme weather in Nelson, Tasman and West Coast region, can ask to suspend home loan repayments for up to three months, and apply for emergency overdrafts.

The help was available for both households and businesses, ASB said.

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) says customers affected by the floods can apply to defer scheduled principal repayments on home loans for up to three months.

It is also offering emergency overdrafts for larger businesses of up to $100,000, with no application fee, and overdrafts for small businesses of up to $10,000.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson resident Chris Scott contemplates what to do as more mud and water slip down his street. Nelson declared a state of emergency

Miles Arulambalam, BNZ head for the top of the South Island, said: “We are offering affected customers temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer loan repayments, which should provide immediate relief and give them the capacity to focus on the bigger issues they’re dealing with right now.”

“We can also explore a range of other options for customers who are facing hardship, so we strongly encourage our customers to get in touch, so we can see how we can help,” he said.

Martin Gay, ASB South Island regional manager said the situation throughout the country was likely to get worse before it got better.

“Those affected by flooding and other weather damage may have a long road ahead, and we hope these measures will help to alleviate some pressure, so they can focus on more immediate tasks at hand,” he said.

The hardship help being offered by banks mirrors the offers to homeowners and businesses after the flooding in July last year in Westport and Marlborough.

The Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa has issued a flood advisory telling people not to put themselves at risk in defence of their property.

It advises people to follow the advice of Civil Defence and the emergency services, to avoid entering flood water, and not to do anything that puts their safety at risk.

Supplied Firefighters had to call in surf lifesavers to help rescue a woman south of Kaitaia, whose home was surrounded by floodwaters on Thursday afternoon.

People should contact their insurer as soon as possible, including for help to pay for accommodation, if their home is uninhabitable, the council said.

“If your home is uninhabitable due to flood damage, contact your insurer directly for help with temporary accommodation,” it said.

Tower chief claims officer Steve Wilson said it had been monitoring the situation in Nelson and Northland closely and had been in contact with customers in those regions to check on their welfare.

“We sent out over 4000 text messages yesterday to customers to check-in and to provide insurance advice. We’re also keeping our customers updated via our Facebook page.”

Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton said people’s current focus would be staying safe, but after the floods receded, they would start making their claims with insurers.

He said people should document the damage to their homes, including taking photos and videos.

“That will help in the clams process,” he said.