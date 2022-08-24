French-flavoured retirement income plan for retired homeowners

Reverse mortgages can allow retired homeowners to 'age in place', staying in their homes, even if they only have NZ Super to live on. But they are expensive.

Heartland Bank says falling house prices are not discouraging retirees from taking out reverse mortgages to supplement NZ Super payments, and money author Martin Hawes approves.

“I would be saying get on with it,” Hawes said.

“If you have got a valuable house and not much else, and you are scrimping, then I think you should examine that option and say: what is really important in my life.”

Reverse mortgages are loans taken out by retired homeowners to free equity in their homes but they are not the only option for cash-poor, house rich homeowners, and a French-style alternative may be about to arrive to add another.

Businessman and former chief executive of ACC and AXA Insurance Ralph Stewart said he was hoping to introduce a French-style “home reversion” scheme through his Lifetime Retirement Income group.

If it gets approval from regulators, it would allow retired homeowners to progressively sell a proportion of their equity in their homes in return for monthly income, as retired homeowners in France had been doing for many years, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Businessman Ralph Stewart plans to introduce French-style ‘’home reversion’’ to New Zealand.

Reverse mortgages allow retired people to borrow against their homes, only repaying the loans when they decide to sell up.

They are used by borrowers to provide ready cash to spend on things like keeping their homes in trim, travelling, or supplementing NZ Super when their savings have run out.

But interest charged on reverse mortgages compounds and if house prices fall, the equity people have in their homes can reduce quickly.

But Chris Flood, deputy chief executive of Heartland Group, which owns Heartland Bank, the largest reverse mortgage lender, said there were no signs that falling house prices were worrying borrowers and Hawes said he was not surprised.

“You are talking about an older person’s life. You have to put a value on them living well,” Hawes said.

Heartland’s calculators show a reverse mortgage of $100,000 on a $950,000 home at its current 7.5% interest rate, would leave the borrower with about $1.07 million of equity after 10 years, assuming 3% a year house price increase.

But if the price of the house did not increase, the equity was estimated to be $754,000 in 10 years.

Flood said assuming a 3% long-term rate of increase for house prices was reasonable and conservative, despite falling prices.

Reverse mortgage borrowers had lived through a few economic cycles, with an average age of 78, he said.

123rf Could a French-style home reversion scheme provide a fresh option for retired homeowners to boost their income?

“House prices are under pressure at the moment but house prices are still well up on where they were,” he said.

That was backed up by Heartland’s record sales, with the bank having issued $165m of reverse morgages in New Zealand in the year to June 30.

Figures released in Heartland’s profit announcement on Tuesday showed customers borrowed 10% of the equity in their homes on average and loans were generally paid back after seven to nine years.

Hawes said the choice between living decently and leaving a larger inheritance was not one that should bother most older people, especially if they were scrimping on a daily basis just to cope with the rising cost of living.

Supplied Financial author Martin Hawes says: “While it [a reverse mortgage] would not be my first means of obtaining cash or income, I do think it is a very useful and practical backstop for those who think they are running out of money in retirement.’’

Flood said an increasing proportion of reverse mortgage borrowers were using a reverse mortgage to pay them a monthly amount to supplement NZ Super.

Hawes said reverse mortgages were not the only option for cash-poor, house-rich retirees.

Some chose to downsize to free up cash, while some arranged to slowly sell their home to their children to generate an income, which Hawes said he had seen work well.

Stewart said home reversion schemes, were not mortgages. Instead, they were deals in which a financial institution agreed to buy a percentage share in someone’s house in a series of monthly payments over a number of years.

This provided homeowners with a steady income stream.

Home reversion companies made their money in two ways, said Stewart. They paid less than market value to buy a share in the house.

And any capital gains, or losses, during the time the deal ran were shared proportionally between the buyer and the homeowner, Stewart said.

Unlike reverse mortgages, reversion schemes meant homeowners knew exactly what share of the home they would own at the end of the period, Stewart said.

And like reverse mortgages, homeowners only paid the financial institution back when they chose to sell, he said.

Stewart said he would target the same market as Heartland.

He estimated between 150,000 and 200,000 retired homeowners had equity but little retirement savings.

Disclosure documents for Lifetime Retirement Income’s home reversion scheme were with the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko for approval, Stewart said.