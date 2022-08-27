Here's how to sort your finances if you're having a baby

Having children is a “non-financial” decision, but money is almost always tight in a maternity leave year.

TV news reporter turned financial adviser Nadine Higgins says preparation and planning can mean financial stress is one less thing for new mums’ already tired brains to worry about.

Higgins hosted a webinar on Wednesday to answer soon-to-be mums’ money questions with fellow financial advisers Shelley Palman​, Lisa Butler​ and Ngaire Peek​ from Enable Me.

Higgins said a baby costs as much as $16,000 in its first year, and that costs comes just as families’ incomes typically fall.

“The decision to have children isn’t a financial one, because if you look at the cost, you’d be like ‘Why would I spend that?' It’s a question of your life goals, and your heart. But because they cost money, it becomes a financial question,” Higgins said.

‘Should I hold off trying to get pregnant until I have cleared short-term debt?’

Palman said: “You definitely don’t want to be going into a maternity leave year with short-term debt on board.

“If you have short-term debt, it generally means you aren’t saving, you don’t have savings. There’s nothing more stressful than being in a maternity year with no savings,” she said.

“Ideally, you want to go in with zero in short-term debt, and savings in the bank,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Newshub presenter discusses how motherhood's changed her life.

“It’s a really precious time, and you want to spend that time with your baby, not worrying about money.”

‘Are there any money goals I should have already hit before I have a baby?’

Butler says everyone will have their own aspirations, and some of the more ambitious include having secured an investment property before their first baby is on the way.

But she said: “In my case, I wanted to have the mortgage reduced enough that we could manage on one salary without it being too tight.”

Higgins said: “We’re trying to get ourselves into as solid a financial position as we can. For some people it will be as simple as paying off some short-term debt, or getting on to the property ladder. And others are a little further on.”

Palman said some of her clients worked hard to get a rental before they had their first child.

screen grab/Stuff Enable Me financial advisers Shelley Palman, Lisa Butler, Nadine Higgins and Ngaire Peek answer soon-to-be parents' money questions.

Peek, who is expecting her first child soon, said: “Right when we found out, we were like, ‘Rightio, we’d better start making a plan for this’.

“We started trying to live on my partner’s wages as best as we could, and save all my income,” she said.

They cut non-essential spending, including cancelling Disney+ and some of their chartiable giving.

“I’ve got polycystic ovaries, and I’m not sure whether I can have children, but if I can, I will need help. How much do I need for IVF?

“If you’re talking about IVF you can spend between $12,000 and $15,000 per round,” said Higgins.

“You might be lucky, and in the first round, ‘bang’, and you’re in. But it might take you several rounds.”

She said there was government funding available, but eligibility was through a points-based system, and it could take a long time to qualify for it.

supplied Nadine Higgins, director and strategic coach at Enable Me in Auckland has posted on social media about her quest to have a baby through IVF.

“Once you have enough points, you go on the waiting list,” she said. “The waiting list is about a year long.”

“In my case, it took about three years to qualify for public funding.”

But, she said, rather than relying on government funding being available, the questioner would be best to start saving hard.

Do I have to tell my bank we are having a baby?

“If you’ve got a mortgage already, it makes no difference. If you’ve got a mortgage they can’t take it away from you, or change your lending,” Butler said.

Palman said when people applied for a loan, banks coulld not ask whether they were planning to have a family.

supplied Shelley Palman, strategic coach at Enable Me on Auckland's North Shore, says having children does reduce your home loan borrowing power.

But she said: “You should always be honest with your bank. Multiple trips to Baby City may give the game away.”

Can I go interest-only on my mortgage when baby arrives?

“You can ask the question,” said Butler.

It was important to tell your bank as soon as possible, if the impending arrival of a child was likely to cause repayment issues, she said.

“The bank are much more likely to be able to help you, if you are upfront, and if you go and ask them before you get into difficulty,” she said.

supplied Lisa Butler, strategic coach at Enable Me in Wellington, says grandparents will often chip in to help pay for things like costs and pushchairs.

Options available for borrowers in hardship included reduced, or postponed repayments, or extending the term of a loan, she said.

“There are quite a few ways to tweak your repayments, if you need a bit of respite,” Butler said.

After baby arrives, we want to add a room to the house, so the kids have more room to play. Will banks treat us differently when there’s one more of us?

“Sadly, yes,” said Palman.

Each new dependent child a family had increased its expenses, and reduced borrowing power at the banks.

“It gets really murky when you have a blended family like mine, and there are five, who are only there 50% of the time,” Palman said.

“It’s really tricky to upgrade you home with extra children,” she said.

“Maybe delay having that second or third child until after you have upgraded the home.”

What government support can I get?

Parental leave pay from the government was made more generous in 2018, and Palman said: “There’s a qualification piece there, but it’s around about a $1000 a fortnight, there’s just been an inflationary increase to it, so it’s not bad.”

After the 26 weeks of paid parental leave, there was also a $65 a week Best Start payment for at least the rest of the year.

Some employers will “top up” parental leave payments, so it’s worth checking in with your employers’ HR department, said Peek.

supplied Ngaire Peek, strategic coach at Enable Me in Southland, says she and her partner have been living on his income in preparation for her taking parental leave.

Higgins said: “I’ve got some friends who have employers who give you a bonus six weeks’ pay. That’s a lovely little injection of cash.”

Palman said larger employers like Fletcher Building and Air New Zealand were “topping up” government parental leave payments.

I’m a 39-year-old single woman, considering having a baby on my own. How should I plan for a year off work with no income?

“I have multiple clients, who have done this, or are looking to do it,” said Palman.

“It’s tricky when you are on your own, because it’s all on you.”

She said a long lead time, and making sure women going it alone had built up a savings buffer was important.

Planning for how the money will work when you do return to work is also important, she says.

“Daycare ain't cheap. I think in Auckland, it’s $350 a week until they turn three,” she says.

Higgins says: “I’ve got a friend in this situation, who is looking at going it alone. Her family has been super supportive, because they want to help her realise this dream.”

How do I manage some of the big expenses like a car seat and a pram, all the baby paraphernalia?

“I should be very vocal about all the things you need,” says Butler. “Make sure grandparents know what’s going to be needed. Leave catalogues out with circles round things.”

Doting grandparents, and friends, may decide to chip in, she says.

“Definitely don’t look at those checklists you get in the baby shops. They will want you to buy everything they can think of, and you probably won’t use most of it,” she says.