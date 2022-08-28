Here's how one man helped five people into their first homes

Pasitaua Haufano, founder of Zeducation, knows how life-changing education can be.

Five people who might have otherwise missed out bought their first house using lessons learnt from a course to lift homeownership among Pacific people.

In the past year, a total of 74 people took the 10-week course which is followed up by a year of support. As a result, even if they had not bought a house, they were working towards it with plans in place for savings and debt management.

The secret was support and building a genuine community, said Pasitaua Haufano​ who founded Auckland company Zeducation to boost literacy and skills in the workplace and the community.

Haufano knows how life-changing education can be. His parents worked long hours on low wages to provide for seven children, and he saw how the family struggled financially. But they kept pushing and motivating their children.

READ MORE:

* Five golden rules when getting a personal loan

* NZ app SquareOne helps children learn good money habits

* The Reserve Bank's troubled relationship with the Māori economy



English was the second language at home and education was difficult. He was taken out of class for one-on-one tutoring because he was behind other students. It made him feel something was wrong with him.

“I grew up with that lack of confidence. At high school I avoided subjects like maths and English, because I thought it was just for the smart kids,” he said.

After his bachelor’s degree, Haufano, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, spent two years in Texas serving his church mission. There he found a passion to teach but returned to New Zealand determined to start a business.

“I came back home and I thought it would make sense to get into a master's programme. And I thought, I spent all those years studying the scriptures, it should be easy. No, those textbooks were hard!”

STUFF / Connor Scott Members of Financial Advice NZ joined Stuff to answer readers' questions about their finances.

Despite the struggle he graduated with a master’s in marketing with distinction from AUT, and became a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, an academic society for top business students around the world.

In 2019 Haufano set up Zeducation and went knocking on doors to get the numbers for classes, so he could win contracts. After he created a Facebook page numbers started to pick up.

By 2020 he asked his wife, Sandra​, and brother, Kalolo​, to team up and within 24 months the business grew from three people to 12.

“I think it definitely takes a good team and a community to make any magic happen anywhere,” he said.

Zeducation runs workplace programmes on leadership, literacy and numeracy, and digital upskilling for companies such as Fletcher Construction.

It also worked in the community including running homeownership programme Makatuliki​, which means cornerstone in Tongan, he said. The course, funded by the Ministry of Pacific Peoples, covered financial capability such as understanding compound interest, different homeownership schemes, and learning how to budget.

Another course aimed to train thousands of Pacific people and Māori for the tech industry, where they currently made up just 2.8% and 4% of the workforce respectively, according to New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

“I'd love to see more people grow their skills, but grow with the company as well, where they can progress and move into those higher paying roles, those higher positions, and not be afraid to try it,” he said.

Kathryn George/Stuff Five people bought their first house using lessons from a course to lift homeownership among Pacific people.

“In a lot of industries Pasifika and Māori are under-represented. I'd love to see in all industries more Pacific leaders and Māori leaders, and all these rangatahi (young people) to step up and really take and own those roles and make a difference for others.”

Zeducation realised the need for ongoing support for graduates of its courses.

“If they do the 10-week programme there's probably a challenge that can be solved there. But what about two years from now? Their challenge and financial situation might be different. So what support is there? That's where the community can come in handy,” Haufano said.

Covid had worsened the inequalities that existed in Aotearoa, he said, and now rising costs such as rent, food, and fuel were hurting.

Haufano said there were not many Pasifika, and Māori-owned and led training providers. “So when we say, ‘Hey, here's a programme for Pacific Islanders on financial capability’ [at a workplace], of course they're going see us and say, ‘they look like us, they sound like us, we're happy to’.”

Haufano spoke at a financial capability conference in Wellington organised by Te Ara Ahunga Ora, Retirement Commission.