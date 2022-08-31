GST attempt not the first time Governments have changed KiwiSaver

National is using Labour’s plan to increase the tax KiwiSavers’ pay as political weapon, but it has a record of weakening KiwiSaver.

OPINION: Labour's stealth wealth plan to raise another $225 million-a-year in tax from KiwiSaver was greeted with a public outcry.

The way the Government tried to sneak the plan out, and explain it as some kind of technical move, spoke of either political incompetence, or a misplaced hope no-one would notice a tax not due to be levied until 2026.

Less than a day later, the Government said it had changed its mind.

But while many opposed the tax, others were equally infuriated by what they called a hypocritical reaction from National’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis.

“The hypocrisy of Willis is astounding. When I first joined KiwiSaver the deal was, I put in 4% of my salary, and my employer put in 4%, tax-free,” wrote one reader, Bill Jordan.

He said: “When National got in, in 2009 they changed the rules to suit their mates who donated to them. My employer’s contribution dropped to 2%, and they taxed it. So instead of getting 4% from my employer I was getting a net 1.34%.

“There wasn’t so much as a squeak from the media, KiwiSaver providers or anyone,” he said.

“Yet this will have a vastly bigger long-term effect on people’s KiwiSaver balances when they retire than GST on fees.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF National Party leader Christopher Luxon sat down with Stuff's Luke Malpass to talk about a range of topics, including the Government's proposals to add GST to KiwiSaver fees.

“I note that the employer contribution was increased to 3%, but still taxed,” Jordan said.

Someone earning $70,000 per annum was being short-changed by $1400 per year, he said.

“Over 30 years, [that’s] $42,000 without taking into account the effect of compounding.”

KiwiSaver was a Labour creation, the brainchild of the late Sir Michael Cullen.

It was his way of getting people saving, and giving them a tax break they could not spend.

National opposed the creation of KiwiSaver, though then-opposition leader John Key did not completely hate it.

But, he said, tax cuts were a better way to encourage households to save, and his party doubted most people would bother signing up to KiwiSaver.

The battle lines of KiwiSaver had been drawn around two philosophies of giving the public tax cuts.

Labour did it through KiwiSaver. National wanted to do it through direct reductions in personal and company tax.

Jeff McEwan/Stuff In 2007, Finance Minister Michael Cullen was the proud creator of KiwiSaver.

National won power in 2008, and set about watering down KiwiSaver.

In 2010, it announced income tax cuts for individuals and companies, and in 2011, started the erosion of KiwiSaver benefits.

It opted to reduce the benefits for everyone, rejecting the option of targeting the government subsidy at low to middle-income workers, and only cutting government contributions to higher-earners.

It cut the maximum government contribution people could earn in half from just over $1040 to $521.

On April 1, 2012, it introduced tax on the full minimum 2% employer contributions.

Before that, tax only applied to employer contributions over 2%, so the change reaped more revenue for the government, and shrank the amount going in to KiwiSaver accounts.

Ross Setford In 2010, Prime Minister John Key, shown with ministers Steven Joyce and Gerry Brownlee, announced tax cuts for companies. The following year, cuts to government contributions to KiwiSaver.

Nine months after the government's contribution was halved, employers’ and employees’ minimum contributions lifted from 2% to 3%.

At the time KiwiSaver fund adviser Mike Woodbury, from Chapman Tripp, said he was surprised to see the tax on the employer contributions.

A more principled and fair approach would have been to tax employer contributions, or cut government contributions, not both, Woodbury said.

There were grumblings in 2012 that the tax cuts in 2010 had damaged the government’s finances.

Key defended the proposed changes as necessary to drag down the government's massive $16b deficit, and get the country's books back into surplus earlier than had previously been forecast.

Labour immediately labelled the KiwiSaver changes an attack on low and middle-income workers.

Then, in 2015, a smiling Bill English, then the Finance Minister, announced the overnight scrapping of the $1000 kickstarter.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Finance Minister Bill English incongruously smiled as he announced people signing up to KiwiSaver would no longer get the $1000 kickstarter.

The kickstarter was a payment put into the account of every new saver. It was designed to encourage people to open KiwiSaver accounts, and had led to a generation of children being signed up to KiwiSaver.

Financial Services Council (FSC) boss Peter Neilson, a former Labour cabinet member, said the move was like a parent raiding their own child's piggy bank to pay for a round of drinks already promised down at the pub.