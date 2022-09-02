Westpac to lift shorter-term mortgage rates, but drop three, four and five-year rates

Westpac is to drop the price of its three, four and five-year mortgages.

Westpac will increase some of its shorter-term fixed-term home loan rates on Monday.

But while the bank will lift the interest rates on its six-month, one-year and 18-month home loans, it will hold its two-year rate steady, and will drop rates on its three, four and five-year loans.

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua is expected to lift its official cash rate to 4% next year, up from 3% now, but economists now expect rates to begin to fall towards the end of 2023.

Westpac has two tiers of home loan pricing: cheaper “special” home loans for people with 20% or more equity in their homes, and more expensive “carded” rates for people with less.

It has announced it will increase its one-year home loan rates by 20​ basis points taking its “special” rate to 5.15%​, and its carded rate to 5.75%​.

It will drop its three-year loan rates by four ​ basis points from 5.69%​ (special) and 6.29%​ (carded) to 5.65%​ and 6.25%​.

But the biggest drop will be to its five-year rates, which it will lower by 34​ basis points.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

That will take its five-year special rate loan to 5.75%​, and its carded rate to 6.35%​.

Westpac’s latest economics newsletter was entitled “Feeling the pinch” to acknowledge the financial pressure households are experiencing from inflation, falling house prices, and rising mortgage rates.

“As the housing market cools, this then usually translates to lower household spending as household confidence wanes on the back of falling house prices or slower house price growth,” it said.

“Homeowners also feel the pinch from higher mortgage payments.

“More homeowners are now seeing their mortgage payments lift as they roll off low fixed mortgage rates.

“In some cases, the jump in mortgage rates has been as big as three percentage points. Those higher mortgage payments clearly reduce household disposable incomes in these cases.”

The newsletter gave this forecast for borrowers: “The Reserve Bank expects to lift the official cash rate to a peak of around 4% in the coming months, and to hold it around there for some time.

“We agree with this outlook, and wholesale interest rates are also priced for a similar profile over the next couple of years. As a result, we believe that there is value in fixing for terms out to two years.”

But, it said some borrowers might look to fix for longer terms, if they needed certainty.

“We would still regard fixing for terms longer than this as expensive, but this option may suit those who want more certainty in their repayments,” the newsletter said.