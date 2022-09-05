Kiwibank reignites mortgage 'cash back' war, but excludes low-deposit home-buyers

Kiwibank’s offer is only available to people borrowing $300,000 or more.

Kiwibank is back in the market offering a 1% “cash contribution” of up to $10,000 to borrowers taking out home loans of more than $300,000.

The bank says the offer is to mark spring, when more properties come to market, and there’s a “sunnier outlook” for people looking to buy.

The offer is similar to that offered by BNZ, although that bank’s “cash back” is only available to those who borrow $400,000 or more, and the payment is capped at $20,000.

Mortgage advisers say the cash contributions are a bid to win market share, rather than being related to the costs people face when buying a new home.

READ MORE:

* ASB lifts longer-term fixed home loan interest rates as economies start to recover

* Why loan rates aren’t going lower

* The family with the lowest mortgage rate in New Zealand



Which bank is offering what?

Kiwibank is offering up to $10,000, BNZ up to $20,000, and ANZ is offering up to $3000.

Westpac and ASB have no advertised cash offers. Neither do smaller banks like Heartland, TSB, and HSBC, which compete on price.

The Co-operative Bank is offering a minimum $3000 cash contribution on new loans of $250,000 or more.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

Pip Maxwell, Kiwibank senior product manager for home lending, says: “We last did this offer in June, which proved to be popular with customers, so this cash offer is back to continue helping more Kiwi achieve their homeownership goals.

“As living costs continue to rise, it’s great to put money back in the pockets of Kiwis who are either buying a home or may be using our refinance package to switch over.”

Why are they really doing it?

“They are doing it now at the 1% level because they are hungry for business,” says mortgage adviser Campbell Hastie.

Falling house prices and rising interest rates have seen a sharp decline in people wanting home loans.

Home loan applications were down 25% in July compared to the same month last year, data released last week by Centrix showed.

“It’s about getting new business in the door, and what better way to do it than a big, fat, juicy incentive,” Hastie says.

Once, buyer incentives were linked to buyer costs, such as banks agreeing to pay borrowers’ legal fees, but fierce competition had seen the amount offered decouple from costs, and become a percentage amount.

And, it’s got bigger, he says.

Cash back used to be offered around the 0.5% to 0.7% range, he says.

Who doesn’t qualify?

People with deposits of less than 20% aren’t being offered cash backs by Kiwibank and BNZ.

Hastie says that’s because the limited amount of money banks have to lend to low-deposit borrowers is reserved for their own customers.

That means that particular part of the home loan market is not subject to the same competitive pressures as the wider market, as low-deposit borrowers are largely limited to borrowing from their own bank.

The loan limits are designed so the banks don’t have to pay cash backs to people just topping up an existing home loan to do up the kitchen, or add a garage.

Chris McKeen/Stuff BNZ's cash back offer is capped at $20,000, higher than the $10,000 maximum at Kiwibank.

Are there strings attached?

The cash back offers are for borrowers who do the majority of their banking at the bank paying them.

At Kiwibank, for example, the borrower must have their salary paid into a Kiwibank account, and if that changes, the bank warns, “If your banking relationship changes significantly (for example, you stop having your income direct credited into a Kiwibank account, or you refinance your lending to another lender) after the cash contribution has been paid to you, we may require you to repay some or all of the cash contribution.”

If this happens in the first year after the cash contribution is paid, Kiwibank will demand repayment of 100% of the contribution.

In the second year, it can claim back 75%, in the third year, 50%, and in the fourth year, 25%.

BNZ has similar clawback terms.

Will the other banks follow suit?

That’s a commercial decision.

If they need to offer cash contributions, so they carry on getting a decent share of new lending, they will consider it.