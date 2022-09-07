Money lost to crypto scammers pretending to be from the NZ Super Fund

scammers have been targetting Kiwis claiming to be offering cryptocurrency investments from the NZ Super Fund.

Scammers have been posing as employees of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund to con people out of their money.

Though the NZ Super Fund only invests for the Government, scammers have been targetting Kiwis claiming to be offering cryptocurrency investments.

Mark Fennell, general manager for risk at the Guardians, the Crown entity that manages the NZ Super Fund said it was aware of two incdents.

In the first a person was approached on Facebook, and the scammers used fake names and images to solicit investments in the name of the fund, Fennell said.

READ MORE:

* KiwiSaver fund managers pledge to go 'net zero' and others plan to follow

* Superannuation fund's savings secrets revealed

* Super Fund money invested in Chinese companies linked to human rights violations



“Unfortunately, this individual lost money as a result of this fraud,” Fennell said.

The second incident matched the first, except the Guardians did not know if any of the people targetted lost money.

Fennell said the NZ Super Fund did not, and had never, offered investments of any sort to individuals.

1 NEWS 1News can reveal the $57 billion NZ Super Fund is the latest investment platform to be targeted by international scammers.

Nor did the fund trade in cryptocurrency, he said.

The fund was set up to manage money provided by the Crown to partially pre-fund the future cost of NZ Super, New Zealand’s universal state pension.

“The fund is a sovereign wealth fund, managing a large investment portfolio on behalf of the New Zealand Government, to help fund the rising cost of national superannuation, Fennell said.

“We do not invest on behalf of individuals, and we will never contact individuals to offer investment opportunities,” he said.

“If you are approached directly, via Facebook or other channels, and offered investments by an organisation or individual claiming to represent the NZ Super Fund, you should not engage with the scammers,” he said.

Instead, people approached should contact the authorities. That included the Financial markets Authority (FMA).

“Online criminals can be persistent, sophisticated and brazen in their approach,” Fennell said.

“We have succeeded in getting the fake Facebook profiles removed and advised complainants on how to report the matter to banks and New Zealand Police, and strengthened our monitoring processes.”

The Guardians’ website included a clear statement that it did not manage individual’s savings or investments, he said.

“We urge New Zealanders to stay alert, and to check out the good advice offered by the FMA, Netsafe, Cert and others on how to recognise the signs of attempted scams, and how to avoid and report on them,” Fennell said.

The scammers have been included the scams on its notification list, he said.