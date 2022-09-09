Searches for 'Queen Elizabeth' up 500% following her death, Trade Me says

By lunchtime on Friday, just hours after her death, there had been more than 2450 searches for Queen Elizabeth on Trade Me.

Would-be collectors are turning to Trade Me to snap up a memento of Queen Elizabeth II.

The number of searches for Royal Family memorabilia searches spiked on the site after news of her death. Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand said Aotearoa was flocking to Trade Me to commemorate and celebrate her life.

“There are currently more than 390 listings in our Royal Family antiques and collectibles category onsite,” she said.

A 1976 Christmas card, signed by Queen Elizabeth for her hairdresser Jules Henri Joerin, sold for $705 on Friday afternoon, with 77 bids.

“It’s a great time to list any Royal Family-related items onsite or browse Trade Me to find something special to add to your own collection,” Topzand said.

A spokesperson for Antique Alley on Auckland’s Dominion Rd said it already had a number of Queen Elizabeth memorabilia items for sale before her death, but it expected more items to go up for sale in the coming days.

“We recall when William and Kate got married there was a large surge in royal sales. We are expecting the same now.”

But prices of the memorabilia would stay consistent despite potential high demand.

“I don’t expect prices to go up. We don’t change our prices.”

The Bradford Exchange had 40 Queen Elizabeth collector items on its website including plates for up to $399.95, coins for up to $499.95, dolls for $299.95 and even a musical egg for $130.

Screenshot Queen Elizabeth memorabilia on the Bradford Exchange website.

Fenella Tonkin of Cordy's Auctioneers said royalty memorabilia had been “off the boil” for some years now and the death of the Queen would likely have no affect.

“There have been no younger collectors of royalty memorabilia and in fact we turn away the collections as they are a struggle to sell,” she said.

She predicted there would not be a resurgence for at least 50 years.

“There was so much produced in her lifetime that there is still much available, and we don’t envisage a rush on collecting now that the Queen has died.

“The older collectors have what they want, and as I mentioned, the younger people are just not interested.”