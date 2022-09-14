Here's what one 97-year-old Aucklander can tell you about living through a downturn

Kath O'Sullivan, aged 10, during the Great Depression. The photo was taken in the town of Pudsey near Bradford in Yorkshire in the United Kingdom.

Aucklander Kath O’Sullivan, 97, was a child in the Great Depression of 1928-1933.

She recalls her mother had a tin box with slots cut into the lid.

“When you opened it, each slot led into a tiny little compartment,” she says. “She had newspaper, electricity, gas, and that is how she managed the money,” O’Sullivan says.

Her father, who worked as a wool sorter, grading wool imported into the UK, including from New Zealand, got to keep just enough of his wage to buy cigarettes, and a half-a-pint at the local pub.

She knew not to ask for a “ha’penny” for sweets once a week, because her mother saved every half-penny that was not needed.

“Some of the children I went to school with had a ha’penny a week with which to buy sweeties. We didn’t get that, but because of that, she was able to promise we would go to Bridlington for a week,” she says.

That became a family tradition they were able to maintain until the Great Depression ended.

Other children had harder lives, she recalls.

“The little girls from the orphanage, they would stand round if we had an apple, and when you had got it so you had just the core left; they had a dialect word for it, they’d scoff the lot, the pips and all,” she says.

O’Sullivan carried her mother’s lessons in frugality and care throughout her life, including when she moved to New Zealand in 1953.

She has lived through seven recessions after making landfall.

Her mother and father’s lessons of hard work and thrift passed on to her two sons and three daughters, all of whom have been successful.

Others had a tougher time.

She remembers an uncle who was unemployed for years, and only scraped a living selling newspaper subscriptions door-to-door, like the salesmen described in George Orwell’s Road to Wigan Pier.

“When his shoes got holes, he’d put cardboard in them,” she says.

national library of NZ Demonstrators march on Parliament in the midst of the Great Depression in 1932. A group of police are on the right. A riot followed this protest.

When O’Sullivan became a teacher, she taught about the Great Depression using Tony Simpson’s book The Sugarbag Years. She also never voted for any party but the Labour Party, seeing it as the only party that cared about working people.

It is likely New Zealand will avoid a second Covid recession, bank economists predict, when Thursday’s GDP figures are published.

They expect the data will show the economic contraction of January, February and March, wasn’t followed by a further shrinking of the economy in the June quarter.

Westpac expects the economy to have grown by 1.6%.

Kiwibank expects a 1.1% post-Omicron bounce thanks to the return of international tourists, and strong commodity prices.

Two consecutive quarters of decline are considered a recession.

Here are some of the most notable downturns in New Zealand’s history.

The lockdown recession (2020)

The last time that definition was triggered was in the first half of 2020, when economic output dropped in both the first and second quarters of the year.

New Zealand’s June quarter GDP fell by 12.2%, Stats NZ reported in September 2020.

The decline covered most of the period between the end of March and mid-May, when the whole country spent seven weeks in alert level 4 and level 3 lockdowns.

But the shocking number wasn’t accompanied by a spike in unemployment as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua printed money, and the Government borrowed for a wage subsidy scheme to keep people in work.

The ‘Great Recession’ following the global financial crisis (2008-2009)

Former Reserve Bank governor Allan Bollard described the global financial crisis (GFC) in these stark terms in 2012: “The global financial system went through major convulsions in 2008, putting great pressure on an already weakening global economy. A massive global economic recession followed.”

Stuff Alan Bollard was governor of the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua from 2002 to 2012.

So bewildering and damaging was the GFC to the financial masters of the universe, that Bollard wrote: “We are all working to understand, contain and repair the damage to financial systems, to economies and to governments' financial capacity.”

For six consecutive quarters, the economy contracted. Unemployment rose from 3.7% in December 2007 to 6.1% in December 2008, and house prices fell.

The 1991–1992 recession and Asian financial crisis (1997-1999)

New Zealand was booming in the 1980s, but inflation was high and unpredictable, and attempts to bring it under control combined with economic deregulation and rising unemployment to tip the country into recession.

The economy moved back into growth mode, unemployment fell, and then in 1997 an economic shock came from a place nobody had expected it to: Asia.

Around one-third of New Zealand’s exports were destined for Asia, and Australia was similarly exposed to the fate of its Asian trading partners.

But recession is a big-picture word covering the economy as a whole.

Some groups in society suffer more than others.

Anaru Eketone, associate professor in social work at the University of Otago, coined the term the “Hidden Depression that never really went away” for the impacts of Rogernomics, and economic restructuring that saved the economy after the 1987 sharemarket crash, but did so by “shifting the pain of its restructuring on to the Māori population”.

“For five years, the Māori adult population lived with depression level impacts – an unemployment rate of over 20%,” Eketone wrote in the 2020 Aotearoa New Zealand Social Work Journal.

The oil shocks (1974-1977 and 1979-1980)

The country was posting budget surpluses, and foreign reserves were high. The population and house prices had been rising.

But in 1973, Opec cartel of oil-producing countries decided they deserved a bigger share of the Western economic boom, and after two decades of relatively flat oil prices, the price more than doubled between December 1973 and January 1974.

It triggered a global recession. Many New Zealanders found themselves cycling to work to save money.

In the second oil shock, “car-less” days were introduced by the government in a bid to reduce consumption.

Stuff Nicki Erickson, a clerk in the Post Office's motor-vehicle registration section, displays carless-day stickers in 1979.

The wool bust (1967–1969)

In 1966, around 31% of New Zealand’s exports were wool.

The ’60s had been a time of growth, both economically and culturally, but living off the sheep’s back exposed New Zealand badly when in November 1966, just before the general election, the wool market collapsed.

“Overall, wool prices fell by 20% in 1967 and a further 20% in 1968,” a Reserve Bank paper from 2008 says.

The Government tried to protect farmers buying hundreds of thousands of bales of wool from them, but between 1966 and 1968, GDP growth fell by 2.9%, and income per head may have fallen by as much as 5%.

The Great Depression (1928-1933)

No recessionary period looms in New Zealand history as large as the Great Depression, though Easton wonders whether the little-studied, mostly-forgotten export price shock of the early 1920s might have been the closest parallel to the Covid economic shock.

Press archives/Stuff Flood protection work of the Waimakariri River was done by men on Great Depression work gangs.

The traumas and rising up for social justice prompted by the Great Depression helped shape the politics of the 20th century, resulting in a first Labour government, the building of health and welfare systems, and attempts to improve Māori living standards.

Unemployment spiked, possibly as high as 20%. Wages fell, but so did consumer prices, which fell by 12% in 1932 alone.

Work schemes put the unemployed to work labouring on roading, agriculture, and other projects in return for unemployment relief.

The Long Depression (1895-1900)

After rapid, debt-fuelled growth, a banking crisis in Britain, the credit tap feeding economic growth was turned off, says economist Brian Easton in his economic history of New Zealand Not in Narrow Seas.

Incomes dropped, farm foreclosures rose, and migration turned negative, as people headed overseas for better opportunities.

SUPPLIED Julius Vogel, prime minister of New Zealand from 1873 to 1875 and again in 1876, gave his name to the “Vogel Boom”, which describes the debt-fuelled growth of the economy.

“In 1888, about 10,000 more people left New Zealand than arrived, and in the years from 1881 to 1900, the net gain from migration was only about 40,000, almost 100,000 less than in the decade of the 1870s, according to the Te Ara encyclopaedia of New Zealand.

By the dawn of the 20th century, New Zealand had fewer foreign-born people than 20 years before.

But the Long Depression was also a time of continuing economic oppression for Māori.

Easton’s Not in Narrow Seas contains estimates of land ownership by Māori.

In 1880, land owned by Māori was 320 acres per capita. By 1890, that had fallen to 249.