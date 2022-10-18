Wondering what to do when your KiwiSaver balance drops?

Global market downturns and upturns can have an effect on your KiwiSaver.

You may have noticed some ups and downs in financial markets with a perfect storm of higher inflation, rising interest rates, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions and Covid-19 continuing to impact the world's economies.

Many of us will have seen the knock-on effect this has had on our KiwiSaver balances and may be worried.

Though the overall trend has been upward, downturns will happen

It's important to remember that ups and downs are a normal part of investing, says Westpac's Head of Investment Solutions, Philip Houghton-Brown.

'Ups and downs in the market are inevitable, and it can be stressful to see the value of your investment fall' he says.

If you look back over the past hundred years or more, you'll see many crises, wars, recessions and inflation shocks. Yet the markets have generally delivered positive returns over the long-term.

Considering how long you have until you need your money and how comfortable you are with market ups and downs is key.

The graph below shows the fluctuation of the financial markets and demonstrates that generally what goes down does also go up.

It's important to note that future returns cannot be predicted from past returns.

SUPPLIED Chart showing long term performance of MSCI index.

What is a Bear market?

A bear market is usually defined as when share prices fall over 20 per cent from their highs. Since the beginning of 2022 markets and fund performance have dropped significantly and we are currently in Bear Market mode.

When Bear Markets have happened previously the markets have recovered given time. These recoveries have been dependent on the situation – and have happened either quickly or slowly - so time and patience is often required.

Time in market vs timing the market

When your balance drops, you might feel you should switch funds into a more conservative fund or take money out with a view to moving it back in when the market has reached its low point.

"For most people the market we are in now means the value of their KiwiSaver investment has gone down, But unless you took your money out now or changed to a different fund you haven't locked the loss in" he says.

"Some investors may believe they are able to time the market, but studies have shown that this is extremely difficult to do in practice. This is partly because markets are forward looking and anticipate changes in conditions before it becomes obvious.

There won't be anyone waving a flag telling you it's time to switch back, and missing out on any recovery could significantly reduce your returns."

You might plan to move your money back again after the market has reached its low point. But it's impossible to pick the top or bottom of the market. It moves unpredictably; just a few vital days of gains, scattered throughout the year, can make a big difference to your investment growth.

SUPPLIED Studies have shown that it is extremely difficult to time the market.

Think about your financial goals

In any market conditions, it's important to understand how long it will be before you want to use your money and choose a fund that works best for your life stage and financial goals.

He says "The decision to change your fund should typically be based on changes in your life and financial goals, rather than the global market."

The best decision for you will depend on your own personal situation

There's no one rule which fits all investors, so it's important to seek advice in this situation.

Westpac's Senior Manager Wealth Office & Capability, Christine Donnelly's advice to people worried about their KiwiSaver is simple.

"Try not to panic or check your KiwiSaver balance every day," she says.

"That's easier said than done, but in an age where things are more transparent than they used to be, checking the balance every day can create growing anxiety and poor investor outcomes in some scenarios."

For many people, KiwiSaver is a long-term investment, and in that case you could think of your KiwiSaver balance the same way you would the value of your home - no one is giving you the value of your home every day, and the same principle goes for your KiwiSaver account – think about the purpose, your circumstances and the opportunity for long-term growth, not short-term changes in value."

SUPPLIED If you're a younger person with a KiwiSaver then there's the opportunity for long-term growth and should be able to ride out short-term changes in value.

For those who have a shorter investment time left, you might be concerned that you don't have much time till you intend to withdraw from your KiwiSaver investment, and you may not have the luxury of waiting for a market recovery. That's why it's important you've considered what fund is appropriate for your personal situation.

Generally, a cash or more conservative fund is expected to have fewer ups and downs, at the cost of potentially fewer returns over the long-term compared to a growth fund. So if you're looking to withdraw your funds over a shorter-term, check with Sorted.org.nz which provides a general recommendation around fund type which you can then use to review against the options available from your KiwiSaver provider, and what fund suits your personal circumstance the best.

Market downturns and your contributions

When it comes to the question of whether you should use a market downturn to adjust your voluntary contributions to your KiwiSaver investment, Christine says it "depends on your personal circumstances".

"If you can keep contributing at times like this or contribute more, when share and bond prices are lower, your contributions could buy more, providing an upside in any potential market recovery".

The key is to consider the original purpose of your KiwiSaver investment and how you are using it to work towards your original objective – be it first home or retirement – and the limited scenarios in which you can withdraw from KiwiSaver, says Christine.

"Therefore, don't contribute more than you can afford to have locked away," she adds.

To find out more about how you can be ready for market volatility visit Westpac

Disclaimers:

This article is proudly sponsored by Westpac New Zealand Limited ("Westpac"). BT Funds Management (NZ) Limited ("BTNZ") is the provider and issuer, and Westpac is a distributor, of the Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme ("Scheme"). The information above is provided for information purposes only and is not a recommendation or opinion in relation to the Scheme or any particular fund. It is general in nature and does not take into account your particular financial situation or goals. We recommend you consult a financial advice provider and a taxation adviser before acting on any information or general opinions, to consider your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.

Westpac uses cookies and other digital tracking tools, which could include personal information if you are a Westpac customer. Any personal information you provide us will be held in accordance with the Westpac Privacy Policy.

For more information about the Scheme, download the Product Disclosure Statement or visit westpac.co.nz, contact any Westpac branch or call 0508 972 254 or from overseas +64 9 375 9978 (international toll charges apply).