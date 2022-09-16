Charity calls for inquiry into 'punitive, degrading and dangerous' car imobilisers used by lenders

Expensive vehicle loans are preventing some poorer families from feeding their children properly, and paying their rent on time, says charity Christians Against Poverty.

Christians Against Poverty is calling for a government inquiry into the sale of low-value insurance to lower-income car buyers.

It also wants the Government to ban the misuse of car immobilisers, which some finance companies require borrowers to pay to instal, allowing them to immobilise vehicles, if borrowers miss repayments.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) says the use of immobilisers by lenders can put people in danger, citing the case of a woman stranded after her car was immobilised, at night, in winter.

“She was stuck in a place where there is no mobile connection,” CAP says in a report called Vehicle Finance: Lifting the bonnet on unethical practices.

“She was in the car in the middle of the night with a baby and two toddlers,” CAP say. “She ended up just waiting for a car to go past, so she could flag them down.”

A disabling advice can cost borrowers $465 to instal, $16 a month to “rent”, and left them in state of fear and anxiety, the report says.

“CAP calls for the banning of immobilisers being used as a method of coercing borrowers to repay debts, a process which is punitive, degrading and dangerous,” the charity says.

Data gathered by the Reserve Bank and Financial Markets Authority revealed the worst-value personal insurance sold by banks and insurers. First published in 2020.

Half the families who came to CAP for help with debts, had car loans, which in many cases were overwhelming them, the report says.

In some cases, more than half their car debts were the result of being sold low-value insurance policies by car dealers when they bought a car using finance, CAP says.

The cost of these insurances is added to borrowers’ loans.

“They are poor value for money, and their sales are driven by commissions rather than consumer demand,” CAP says.

Managing without a car is so hard, low-income families are under extreme pressure to get a car, even under grossly expensive contracts from vehicle finance companies, CAP says.

Many buyers did not understand what they had been sold, including many who did not speak English well, the report says.

One Samoan speaker in Auckland was sold a “lemon”, and when he returned it, he was sold another car..

“They added the shortfall from the original car to the new loan, the difference between what they estimated it was worth and what was owing on it. The client had no idea of this until we got a printout of all the transactions,” CAP says.

supplied Christians Against Poverty says: 'It is common to see contracts that require borrowers to repay more than double the car sticker price, assuming that the borrower makes every repayment on time and does not fall into default."

The report also calls on the Government to follow Australia and the United Kingdom in banning “flex commissions” on insurance and loans sold by car dealers.

These are commissions paid by lenders and insurers, with car dealers able to choose how much commission they take.

“This widely-used practise is where the dealer adds a percentage to the base rate charged by the lender, which is then paid to the dealer as commission,” CAP says.

“The higher the interest rate, the larger the commission earned by the dealer.”

Flex commission, and the poor value of mechanical breakdown insurance, was the subject of a damning report by the Commerce Commission late last year.

The commission reported just $4 in every $10 paid in premiums on mechanical breakdown insurance policies was paid in claims to policyholders.

The claims ratio on payment “waivers”, under which lenders agreed not to pursue borrowers if they were unable to repay their loan because events like redundancy or illness, was even worse.

On annual premiums of about $35m​ for repayment waivers, just $4m​ of loan payments were waived, the commission found.

CAP has called for a ban on car dealers selling add-on insurance to car buyers until four days after a sale.