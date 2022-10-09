The woman fighting New Zealand's 'unfairest tax law'

Veronica Hoeberechts has been battling ACC, and now the Inland Revenue, since 2014.

Veronica Hoeberechts​ is fighting to overturn what she thinks is New Zealand’s unfairest tax law.

For three years, Hoerberechts, who lives near the North Island town of Ngāruawāhia, was denied ACC cover for a disabling wrist injury she suffered in 2014, forcing her to survive on benefits instead of getting weekly compensation.

She fought until ACC was ordered by the District Court to pay her the $188,386.95 it should have paid her in weekly compensation, though $38,386.65 was paid to the Ministry of Social Development to cover the benefits she survived on.

But it resulted in a mega income tax bill, too, because Inland Revenue recognised the whole payment as income in the year it was paid, instead of taxing her as if she had received the money when she should have in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Hoeberechts says she paid $35,000 more tax than she would have, had ACC paid her the money when it should have.

She’s fighting that tax assessment through the courts, but she’s also trying to get ministers to change statute law to prevent what she says is “obnoxious” over-taxation of people paid large one-off sums after an ACC error.

And after decades of ignoring the issue, Parliament could be about to consider whether to change the law, though it could come too late to help Hoeberechts.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF ACC needs changes, according to researcher/writer Warren Forster, who delivered a reform report to MPs. (Video first published August 10, 2022.)

Hoeberecht’s pleas to ministers have not led to action, though politicians have expressed sympathy.

However, political will appears to be changing after what Hoeberechts says has been nearly 40 years of ignoring the issue.

Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March posed a written question in Parliament last month asking Social Development and ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni whether she was aware that back payments for wrongly-imposed historic benefit sanctions were being “double-taxed”.

She said she had asked for advice from the Inland Revenue.

“This is an issue that has also been raised a few times with ACC and MSD back payments,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The minister responsible for both ACC and the Ministry of Social Development is Carmel Sepuloni. She’s asked officials to advise her on punitive taxation of backdated compensation.

“Advice has been sought from Inland Revenue, but it is a complex issue, and it will take some time to work through.”

Hoeberechts says the issue is not complex, but very simple, and has called on any law changes to be retrospective, so people overtaxed as a result of ACC and MSD errors get back the tax they should never have been charged.

Hoeberechts has not been alone in campaigning for fairer tax for people paid single sums by ACC after managing to overturn ACC errors.

Tax specialist Terry Baucher​ heard about Hoeberecht’s plight, and secured information on the scale of the issue, which he submitted to Parliament in a bid to prompt MPs into action.

He found more than 1000 people each year were paid backdated lump sums.

In the year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, there were 1084 people paid such sums, with an average payment of $58,308, though the largest payment was $1.225 million.

He said people who were paid such lump sums found themselves taxed at the 33% rate, instead of the 17.5% tax rate.

Hoeberechts has fought the Inland Revenue through the courts, because she believes the taxman already has the discretion to tax ACC back payments fairly.

However, she lost her latest appeal hearing at the High Court in Hamilton in front of Justice Neil Campbell.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Veronica Hoeberechts poses with a sign she made to protest outside ACC’s Hamilton office. She won her fight against ACC in 2017, but keeps the sign as a reminder of that time.

But Campbell said he had considerable sympathy for Hoeberechts.

“She has been exposed to a higher rate of tax than she would have incurred had ACC paid her entitlements on time,” he said.

Many other people had been similarly affected, he said, but their treatment was dictated by tax law.

“Any change in that treatment is a matter for Parliament,” Campbell said.

Hoerberechts intended to fight on.

“It’s been a long hard battle,” Hoeberechts said. “Some battles I win, some battles they win.”