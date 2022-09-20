ANZ lifts fixed home loan rates again as interest rates rise

ANZ has reversed recent cuts to home lending rates with rises of up to 0.35%, which the bank said may cause stress to customers who had only seen rates fall.

From Wednesday the bank’s ‘special’ one-year fixed rate will rise 0.3% to 5.45%. At the start of August ANZ cut that rate to 4.99%.

It is lifting its two-year special rate to 5.75%, also up 0.3%, returning it to almost the same level it was in July before a significant reduction.

The bank’s special fixed mortgage rates are for customers with at least 20% equity and an ANZ transaction account with salary direct credited.

“With high levels of volatility in global markets and increased inflation pressure domestically, there has been a significant increase in wholesale market rates,” a bank spokesperson said on Tuesday.

That was reflected in ANZ’s fixed mortgage rates, and also deposit rates for savers.

“For home loan customers who haven’t experienced rising interest rates we understand this can add some extra stress, particularly with rising inflation impacting other household costs,” the spokesperson said.

ANZ will continue to review its interest rates in response to international and local market conditions.

“Our team are having good conversations with our customers to ensure they’re aware of the various options available to them. This may include options to alter the term of their loan and lower repayments if needed.”

Customers with concerns and those who wanted to talk about their finances were advised to contact the bank early.

The special six-month rate will increase by 0.35% to 5.50%, while the standard six-month rate will also rise 0.35%, to 6.10%.

The standard one-year rate lifts by 0.3% to 6.05%, and the two-year rate rises by the same amount to 6.35%.

Some term deposit rates will also rise. The six-month rate for a minimum $10,000 investment lifts 0.25% to 3.35%, and the one-year return is up 0.1% to 4.10%.

ANZ would continue to review its interest rates in response to international and local market conditions, the spokesperson said.

Interest rates have been rising over the past year. In May last year, borrowers taking out a standard one-year rate were paying an average 3.2%.

The economy’s rebound in the June quarter may force the Reserve Bank to lift its official cash rate higher than previously expected, with some economists picking the official cash rate to peak at 4.25% rather than 4% as it tries to get inflation in check.

The latest data showed inflation at a 32-year high of 7.3% in the June year.

New Zealand’s economy grew 1.7% in the three months ended on June 30, reversing a 0.2% fall the previous quarter, as Kiwis emerged from the strictest Covid-19 restrictions, Stats NZ said last week.