500,000 people paid total of $43 million for insurers' mistakes

Clare Bolingford, the FMA’s director for banking and insurance, says, ‘Three out of ten of your (insurers’) customers aren’t satisfied... In a product sold to hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, that’s a lot of people who aren’t satisfied.’

Insurers have paid more than $43 million​ in remediation for bad behaviour to half-a-million​ customers in the four years since the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA) launched its crackdown on the sector.

Speaking at the Financial Services Council conference in Auckland on Wednesday, Clare Bolingford, the FMA’s director for banking and insurance said: “In that time – almost four years – 225 such issues have been reported to us involving life insurers, many the result of creaking systems and weak controls.

“Nearly half-a-million customers have been impacted, and more than $43m paid in remediation. And that’s just for the one-third of issues whose impacts have been fully assessed,” she said.

The FSC is the political lobby group for insurers and KiwiSaver providers.

READ MORE:

* Credit card repayment insurance warning: 200,000 people with 'poor value' cover

* Financial Markets Authority files court proceedings against ANZ

* Take care before jumping on insurance relief, FMA warns



The crackdown on insurers followed the FMA and Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua’s review of the conduct of banks, which was prompted by the Australian Royal Commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry.

At the time, then-FMA chief executive Rob Everett and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr invited insurers to confess to the “remediations” they needed to do in instances they had wronged customers by doing things like overcharging them.

In 2019, it seemed like the issue was widespread, but not massive, but Bolingford said in the years since, more and more problems had surfaced.

Financial Markets Authority chief executive, Samantha Barrass, says insurers need to remember that all of their customers can be 'vulnerable' at points in their lives.

“When we first reported on remediation in September 2019, insurers that had at least undertaken reviews identified 75,000 customers impacted, with a value of around $1.4m,” she said.

“Last September, we highlighted credit card repayment insurance as a product that has had low or poor value for large numbers of customers, not helped by the way it was sold. The more firms have looked, the more problems they’ve found,” she said.

“It is highly likely there’s more self-reporting to come as firms continue to look for and find other historic issues,” she said.

All the banks have now stopped selling credit card repayment insurance.

Some of the biggest names in the industry have been revealed as failing customers.

Last year, ANZ was fined $280,000 for selling some customers credit card repayment insurance they were too old to claim on, and charging others for “duplicate” policies that offered no additional cover to them.

The prosecution was taken by the FMA.

Life insurer Cigna, and general insurer Suncorp, owner of Vero, have also had to find money to pay to customers as a result of errors.

The engagement between the regulators and insurers had helped reshape the industry, Bolingford said.

But more was to come as the industry was preparing for the Conduct of Financial Institutions Act to come into force in early 2025.

This will require all insurers, and other financial institutions like banks, to treat customers “fairly”, and have “fair conduct programmes” to demonstrate how they do it.

“The programmes are intended to inform the entire business as to what fairness means, from the design of products through to the handling of claims. And once the regime is in force, we will be holding insurers to account,” Bolingford said.

“Staff will know what fairness looks like. And consumers will know what fairness looks like,” she said.