'Your dignity disappears', says single mum stranded when lender immobilised her car

Valeti says the first time she realised her lender had put an immobiliser in her car was when she was left stranded in a supermarket car park with her baby.

“I didn’t know there was an immobiliser in my car until my car did not turn on,” said the single mother, who was so ashamed she asked not to be identified.

She said she rang the credit broker who helped her buy the car, and he told her to call Go Car Finance, the lender which financed the car deal.

“I called the loan company, and that’s where the guy, on the phone, started talking about there is a little machine thingy in your car.

“When you don’t pay your loan, they switch your car off,” she said.

She didn’t have supplies for her baby, like nappies, with her in the car.

The man from Go Car would not turn the immobiliser off until she had agreed on a date by which she had to catch up on her loan payments, Valeti said.

supplied/Stuff Vehicle immobilisers are visible in cars when installed by lenders, but does that mean borrowers understand how they can be used?

“I was stuck in a carpark with my children until there was an arrangement made,” she said.

“There was no other choice,” she said.

It was hard to tell family what was happening: “It was embarrassing. Your dignity disappears,” she said.

“It makes you feel like a failure as a parent.”

She was going through a tough time, temporarily estranged from her family, and having suffered an unexpected drop in income. She said in the days until she made the payment agreed on, she was kept on a tight rein by the loan company.

Each time she needed to travel by car, she had to call the lender to ask it to turn the immobiliser off again.

Christians Against Poverty is calling for the Government to ban lenders from using car immobilisers to “coerce” borrowers who are behind in their payments.

That looks unlikely to happen. Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said lenders could legally activate them where a borrower had breached the contract, and he was not considering changing that.

But, he said the law required lenders to assist borrowers to be fully aware of the full implications of a credit contract, and to treat borrowers reasonably and in an ethical manner.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark does not intend to ban the use of car immobilisers by lenders.

And, Clark said, disabling devices should not be activated unless reasonable notice had been given in advance of activation.

People like Valeti, who is now working with Christians Against Poverty to be debt-free, should be treated with more dignity, said Michael Ward, senior policy adviser at CAP.

Borrowers having trouble making repayments should be treated as people suffering financial hardship.

Another client had her vehicle immobilised at night in winter in a remote location with two toddlers, Ward said. She had to abandon her car and walk along the highway with her children until she found phone reception.

“Vehicle immobilisers were designed to prevent car theft–not to be used as a debt collection tool. It’s entirely inappropriate to use them in this way,” he said.

supplied/Stuff Mike Ward, senior policy adviser at Christians Against Poverty, says: 'Lenders are making people pay to have vehicle immobilisers installed, and then immobilising their car when they miss repayments. This is degrading for people, and often dangerous, particularly for those with children.'

He said the use of immobilisers sometimes forced families to choose between wellbeing essentials, such as putting food on the table, heating their homes, buying medication, and making payments on their vehicle loans in order to sustain transport to their jobs and livelihoods.

“Lenders are making people pay to have vehicle immobilisers installed, and then immobilising their car when they miss repayments. This is degrading for people, and often dangerous, particularly for those with children,” he said.

Go Car Finance charges an installation fee of $430, which is added to borrowers’ loans, and the lender also charges a “connectivity” fee of up to $11.50 month.

The lender’s chief executive Paul Verhoeven said the use of immobilisers was not demeaning.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Valeti says lenders should not put immobilisers into borrowers' cars. 'I get it from the business side of things, why businesses would do it,' she says, but adds: ‘Nobody should go through all that stress just to get a car going. There are other ways to go about it.’

He said Go Car Finance was a responsible lender, and its “Go Car Devices” benefited borrowers because they allowed them to track their cars, and have Go Car immobilise them, if they were stolen.

Go Car Finance went to “significant lengths” to disclose the existence and use of its devices, he said.It also had a policy of repeatedly trying to contact customers who were behind in repayments before triggering immobilisers.

“The most frequent outcome of disabling a vehicle is that the customer contacts our customer care team, so we are able to discuss options to rehabilitate the account and restart the car,” he said.

Go Car Finance is a member of the Financial Services Federation, a political lobbying body for lenders. Its executive director Lyn McMorran said she did not think many lenders installed immobilisers in their borrowers’ vehicles.

McMoran said the use of immobilisers was a response to losses Go Car had suffered as a result of fraud, where people with false documentation “bought” cars using Go Car loans, and then vanished with the vehicles.

Financial mentor David Verry was sceptical about that, and if that was the case, he asked why were they being used to pressure borrowers.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF David Verry is a budget mentor, who helps people deep in debt turn their money lives around.

Verry said Go Car Finance was known as a lender of last resort in poorer communities for people who needed car loans, but immobilisers’ use as a means for forcing repayments sent a clear message to borrowers.

“It’s a thing that says, if you are going to pay any debt, it will be ours, because you need the car,” Verry said.

It was common for borrowers not to have read, or understood, the contracts they signed, including because they weren’t given time, he said.

“It’s physically impossible for anybody to read and understand the documents in that time,” he said.

Valeti said the car was delivered to her house with the contract for her to sign, and she did not read it.

The contract said the Go Car Device could be manually overridden in an emergency, but Valeti said she was not aware of that.

She also said contacting Go Car Finance could involve long waiting times.

Verhoeven said a borrower with an immobilised car could call Go Car Finance, or send a text to a “disclosed number” which automatically enabled the engine.

“Both options are instantaneous and in situations where there are concerns of safety the car is enabled automatically with no questions asked,” he said.