Government's deposit guarantee scheme law introduced to Parliament

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says that of OECD countries, only New Zealand and Israel do not have deposit guarantee insurance.

New Zealand is to follow other countries in setting up a state-run insurance scheme to guarantee deposits in banks.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said that under the proposed scheme, up to $100,000 of deposits in any eligible institution would be guaranteed in the event that institution suffered a financial collapse.

The Deposit Takers Bill was introduced to Parliament on Thursday. If passed into law, deposits in banks, credit unions, building societies and finance companies would be insured, subject to a limit of $100,000 per person.

Discussion about creating such a scheme, which would be backed by a giant fund similar to the Toka Tū Ake EQC and ACC funds, began after central government stepped in to temporarily guarantee deposits at banks and finance companies during the global financial crisis in 2008 when it was feared the public might lose confidence in them.

Like EQC and ACC, the scheme would be funded by levies paid by depositors.

“The absence of depositor protection has been a long-standing gap in New Zealand’s financial safety net. This legislation closes that gap and brings New Zealand in line with international practices,” Robertson said.

He said it provided economic security for depositors, if their bank or other deposit-taking institution failed, while helping protect the country’s financial system and wider economy.

“The $100,000 limit has been doubled after consultation and will fully protect 93% of depositors,” he said.

“The scheme will be pre-funded by levies on deposit-takers and supported by a Crown backstop.

“Officials are currently exploring options for setting the required size of the fund. Approaches taken by other countries range from 0.3% to 5% of covered deposits built up over a five- to 20-year period,” Robertson said.

The levies will vary – people whose deposits are with higher-risk institutions such as finance companies will pay more for their guarantees.

“The levy is also expected to be risk based, with deposit takers paying different rates depending on an assessment of the risks they pose, which will encourage them to avoid excessive risk-taking that may financially harm Kiwis,” Robertson said.

In order to prevent deposit-takers taking advantage of the scheme, the Reserve Bank would have stronger supervisory and enforcement powers, he said.

“Taken together, the recommendations will considerably strengthen New Zealand’s financial system safety net and contribute to a robust framework of protections for depositors. It also brings our protections into line with those in place overseas,” he said.

Currently, all OECD countries have deposit insurance except Israel and New Zealand, Robertson said.