How Bizcap helped this NZ café thrive

Looking for finance to renovate their bakery business, a North Island couple turned to Bizcap for help.

"Everything was easy and simple with Bizcap", says the owners of a bakery/café in the North Island, a husband-and-wife team who had purchased the business in 2019.

After running the business for two years, the café owners wanted to give the business more than a lick of paint. They wanted to renovate the premise and replace the existing equipment but were struggling to access the necessary financial support.

"With banks, the process takes too long, they need to contact our accountant, they need all of our financial statements, past tax statements and the list goes on. It's very time-consuming and costs a lot of money. With Bizcap, it didn't take long for the money to come into our account, and it was easy," the couple says.

Bizcap has been helping Australian SMEs to grow their operations for the last couple of years. Since 2021, Bizcap has launched in New Zealand with the same vision to provide fast and easy access to much-needed capital.

After searching online for a solution, the bakery owners got in touch with Bizcap and spoke with lending specialist Paul Brien to discuss their options.

Bizcap lent $25,000 to the business at the end of 2021, and a further $12,500 earlier this year, to fast-track further renovations and for the purchase of additional equipment. It has already increased income, as the owners can now cater to the high demand for their goods, and customers continue to be impressed with the popular venue and its offering.

"I always want to improve my business but I want to keep my cash flow too," the owners say. "By taking out the loan we can repay small amounts regularly and it doesn't impact our cash flow, as we've got money coming in every day."

For most of the time the business has been owned by the couple, they have had to contend with Covid-19 and its impacts on their business.

"We didn't get any support payments because we didn't experience the 20% decline. We kept going, and that's the plan for the future – to keep the business going and improve it."

Next on the list is finding a production outlet for the bakery's pies, which have proven to be extremely popular, with a plan to wholesale the pies to other bakeries too.

"We'll definitely be coming back to Bizcap for help with that project," the owners say.

