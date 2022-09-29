BNZ and Kiwibank lift mortgage rates: 'It can be daunting to see mortgage rates increase', economist says

Higher home loan rates put the squeeze on households’ spending power, which is what the Reserve Bank needs in order to control inflation.

Kiwibank and the Bank of New Zealand have raised some of their key home loan interest rates.

BNZ has lifted its one-year home loan rates for owner-occupiers from 5.15%​ to 5.45%​, and its two-year rate from 5.39%​ to 5.59%​.

Those rates are for borrowers with equity in their homes of 20%​ or more.

BNZ charges extra “low-equity premiums” for people with less than 20%​ equity in their homes, though like all banks, that is calculated only when the loan is first taken out.

Banks have pledged not to add low-equity premiums to loans for people who once had 20%​ or more equity, but who have seen large falls in the value of their homes.

BNZ has not moved its floating home loan rates, or the rates on its personal loans, or overdrafts.

Kiwibank has lifted its one-year fixed rate home loans for people with 20%​ or more equity in their homes to 5.39%​ from 4.95%​.

It’s also lifted its two, three, and four-year fixed mortgage rates, but has left its five-year fixed rate unchanged at 5.99%​.

As with BNZ, people with less than 20% equity in their homes pay more.

Its new one-year rate for low-deposit borrowers has risen from 5.95%​ to 6.39%​.

Kerr said: “As we can see in the current cycle, the movement in interest rates can be quite volatile. When economic growth is slowing, interest rates are slashed to stimulate growth. We saw a historic low in interest rates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When the economy is heating up, interest rates are lifted to cool the economy down and tame the inflation beast.

Supplied/Supplied Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr says, ‘It can be daunting to see mortgage rates increase, but interest rates always move with the economic cycle.’

“Interest rates have been hiked aggressively by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand which, in turn, causes banks to hike interest rates, in response to rapid price increases.”

Borrowers may face further rises, he says.

“Many people have been asking ‘will home loan interest rates keep rising’, and the answer is that the Reserve Bank will continue lifting interest rates until they have seen a clear turn in inflation,” he said.

“I know the volatility in interest rates in recent years has been dramatic, but we expect interest rates to peak over the next year as the economy cools and inflation eases.”

Kiwibank believed inflation had peaked at 7.3%​, and should fall back to within the Reserve Bank's target band of 1% to 3% in 2023.

“Mortgage rates are likely to peak at or slightly above current levels. Mortgage rates are likely to hold around current levels into next year,” he said.

Many households have experienced large swings in home loan rates before.

“Mortgage rates can fluctuate a lot. When the global financial crisis hit in 2008, mortgage rates peaked at over 10%,” he said.

Some economists now think the official cash rate will need to hit a higher peak than had previously forecast, to manage inflation. ANZ expects 4.75% and Infometrics said on Thursday it expected a peak of 4.5%.

“We’re increasingly of the view that risks of more persistently high inflation are on the upside and, because of this risk, that the OCR might need to go higher still.”

Infometrics had previously forecast a peak of 3.5%.