Investing made easy: the 101 guide to becoming a good investor

Invested in shares during Covid, and now your portfolio is heading south? Don't freak out.

That's according to Tammy Peyper, Investor Capability Manager at the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), an Independent Crown Entity tasked with regulating New Zealand's financial markets.

"Good investing is long-term investing," says Peyper. "Many new investors are experiencing a market downturn for the first time, but it's important to remember that investing is for the long term, ups and downs are part of the journey."

Remaining resilient in the face of a downturn is no easy task. Investor Resilience is the theme for this year's World Investor Week, a global campaign designed to promote investor education. Run by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), and hosted here by the FMA, World Investor Week is the perfect opportunity to start planning your financial future.

"We always say the right time to start investing is now, but if you're thinking of becoming an investor, first you need to get your finances sorted. Do you have a budget, have you got insurance, do you have an emergency fund? Sorted.org.nz has some great tools to help," Peyper says.

Covering the daily basics can be tough, but even if you only have a small amount of money left over it's still worth putting it aside to invest and grow.

"It's about taking that first step. The creation of online investing platforms has opened up investing because you don't need large amounts of money to do it. Consistency is key to growing wealth. Even if you just put in a little bit consistently, over time it really makes a difference."

SUPPLIED Tammy Peyper, investor capability manager at the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

The next step is to find your 'why'.

"We all need to be growing our money for something. It could be for a world trip, a car, a house, or retirement. Until we understand why we're investing, we can't work out our time horizon, or what investments will work best. If you're saving for your first home or retirement KiwiSaver is great, but if you want money for something else it might be good to look at other managed investments."

It's also important to understand risk.

"Risk speaks of the amount of uncertainty about reaching your investment goal through loss or, more often, exposure to volatility. There are also other risks such as not being able to sell your investments as quickly as you need or want to, also known as liquidity risk.

Generally, the riskier the investment the more often and perhaps more severely you'll feel the ups and downs, but over the long term, you'll likely have higher growth. If you need your money soon, you may want to look at more conservative options but if you have ten years or longer, growth investments tend to provide the best returns."

Before you part with your hard-earned money, be very clear on what your goals are, because it determines how long you need to invest, how much you need and therefore the risk you are likely to need to take. Then, do your research. Look around at what's available and what interests you. Get some help, including professional advice. KiwiSaver can be a great first step. It's a managed fund so it's diversified across asset classes and industries and if you contribute $20 a week you get the full government rebate. But there are plenty of other options.

"There are so many opportunities out there. Before you commit, ensure you understand exactly what you're investing in" Peyper says.

SUPPLIED SPONSORED: How to avoid pitfalls when starting out as a beginner investor

This is what the FMA refers to as due diligence, the first rule in their 'Five Ds of DIY Investing'. Next up is drip-feed your investments. Also known as dollar cost averaging which means investing regularly into a fund – regardless of whether prices are high or low. If markets are down, you get more for your money. This helps balance out those times when prices are high.

The third 'D' is to diversify your portfolio - mitigate your risk by spreading your investments across a variety of asset classes, industries and companies. This is followed by don't freak out if markets go down, and if in doubt talk to a licensed financial advisor.

But as Peyper points out, even if you follow the five Ds there are still some pitfalls to avoid.

"Watch out for scams - if it sounds too good to be true it probably is! If someone approaches you out of the blue, that's a big red flag. Ignore them. If you're intrigued by what someone is offering, don't believe what they say, do your own research, and if you're feeling pressured, run for the hills."

When it comes to your investments, refrain from jumping ship when the market's falling as all that does is crystallise your losses. Don't give up on investing just because your portfolio is down. Good investing is long-term investing – remind yourself what your goals are and why you're investing in the first place.

For more information, visit: World Investor Week NZ | Financial Markets Authority (fma.govt.nz)