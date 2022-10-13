Mortgage interest rate doubled, but your income hasn't? Here's what the experts advise

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Many homeowners needing to refix their home loans are facing interest rates double what they are used to - and the increased regular payments that go with it.

As an example, if someone had borrowed $400,000, fixed at 2.5% for a year in mid-2021, fortnightly payments would be about $828. If they re-fixed at a representative current rate of 5.5% (without changing the term), fortnightly payments would be $1133, meaning they’d need to find an extra $305 a fortnight.

Whatever your level of borrowing, we asked some experts for their advice on juggling the household budget amid what is for many a cost-of-living crisis.

Revisit the basics

Tim Maurice, manager of Auckland Central Budgeting, says the first step is to “revisit the basics”.

“Set a financial goal, set a budget to match the goal, then measure your money against the budget and adjust accordingly.”

He recommends that when money is tight, people should still maintain some kind of emergency fund.

”Make savings of some type a priority as there are going to be bumps in the road. If you’re having issues, maybe even have a savings account with a different bank so it’s hard to access.”

Stuff Interest rates are rising at a higher rate than most homeowners’ incomes.

He recommends at least having separate accounts, one for regular fixed costs with automatic payments set up, and another for spending with Eftpos access.

And if a homeowner’s lower fixed term is not yet up, he recommends looking ahead to when it does need to be re-fixed, so as to consider “what life will look like” at different interest rates.

“Do a budget of what decisions you would have to make then, and maybe make some of those decisions now. I think the technical term is scenario planning.”

Maurice says most budgeting services around the country are completely free, as is the Auckland one he represents.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kiwis share how they're making money stretch further in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

If you’re ‘sinking’, take extreme measures

Financial adviser, chartered accountant, and founder of Enable Me, Hannah McQueen, says the actions homeowners need to take depend on how desperate the situation is.

“If your situation is sinking, then your response needs to be more acute.”

Some of the more extreme measures she recommends are:

Put KiwiSaver on hold;

Rent out a room, “Even consider renting your whole house”;

Check you’re getting the best deals on utilities, and cut spending here;

Cut what you spend on children, and limit their activities;

Defer bigger costs, such as car replacements or improvements to home.

Many people will just need to be more deliberate with their spending, she says.

McQueen says Enable Me’s clients benefit from outside advice and comprehensive planning, which tend to sharpen saving behaviours, and help people focus on growing their income.

“When they can see the reasons why, when they’re excited by the financial freedom that unlocks, they are capable of a disproportionate amount of effort.

“[Otherwise] the problem is that when you are financially stressed, you don’t see all options available to you, either because they don’t seem likely, or it hasn’t even occurred to you.”

Supplied Katrina Shanks says mortgage advisers are often people’s first foray into seeking outside financial advice.

Check your home loan structure

Katrina Shanks, chief executive of Financial Advice NZ, says people who are struggling can talk to the mortgage adviser who arranged their loan.

“A mortgage adviser can then get the structure working better for them.

“It may be they can pay reduce payments if they need to while inflation’s high, and change the term for the next couple of years, and change it back again when they have more disposable income.

“They might be able to structure some floating, some fixed and reduce their payments on the fixed, and when inflation changes, put a bit more into the floating portion.”

Shanks says most mortgage advisers are free to the consumer, because they are paid by the loan providers. They are required by law to disclose which lenders they have agreements with, and what commissions they receive.

While mortgage advisers often give advice on cutting spending to help clients secure a home loan, many also continue to offer help.

“In many cases, their relationship extends further, into insurances, other financial needs and goals, more advanced financial planning.

“In many instances a mortgage adviser is their client’s first foray into financial advice.”

Supplied Craig Johnson from NZHL says people can often make cuts in fuel, food and fun.

Control your variables: Fuel, food, and fun

Craig Johnson, mortgage adviser with NZHL, in Waitākere, says rate rises such as we are seeing provide the perfect opportunity for people to take stock.

“The big thing for me is digging into the three biggest variables: fuel, food, and fun. This is where we all tend to overspend. In the good times, we spend and carry on. Now is a good time to set a structure around that.

“Allocate an amount for those things once a month, and that’s all you get for that month.”

Johnson, who has been a mortgage adviser for 15 years, says he goes through an analysis of spending with all his clients, who first complete a detailed worksheet.

“It’s not for me to tell people how to spend their money. It’s what you can do yourself.”

He says when people have a plan, they find the motivation to stick to it:

“If they’re getting towards the end of three weeks, and they’ve got $200 left (in their discretionary spend amount), it keeps them on track.”

His clients are often focused on paying back their home loans as quickly as possible, and tracking their progress with an app provided by the company helps to “gamify” the process, Johnson says.