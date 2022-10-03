Overly optimistic 'asking prices' for homes two months behind actual sales prices

The Otago Central and Lakes region had the highest average asking price for homes in the country in September.

Reality is biting for people selling their homes, with asking prices down 7.2%​ since January, data from property advertising site Realestate.co.nz shows.

Since the national average asking price peaked in January at $992,659​, the average asking price has dropped to $921,187​ in September.

“Despite there being buyers’ markets nationally and in three regions, average asking prices haven’t dropped significantly. Year-on-year, prices were up or stable in all except two regions,” said Vanessa Williams, spokesperson for Realestate.co.nz.

Whether sellers get the prices they are asking for is another matter, and it appears that seller asking prices take up to two months to respond to falling house prices.

Property data company CoreLogic said house prices peaked in November in most locations, and could now fall between 10% and 15%​ from that peak.

Williams said when Realestate.co.nz had matched its asking prices against sales data from the Real Estate Institute, it found an asking price lag of about six to eight weeks in falling markets.

The asking prices are gathered from sellers when they list their properties, but vendors choose whether to have them included in their adverts, which means often they are not disclosed.

Williams said sellers’ price expectations indicted that despite some downward movement in prices, the market wasn’t crashing.

“It appears that we are now seeing the market settle post-pandemic,” she said.

But, Williams said: “If (asking) prices continue to trend down at the same rate of around $10,000 per month until Christmas, it could take asking prices back to mid-2021 levels.”

Bank economists expect continued falls, including in the real value of property as inflation erodes the spending power of every $1 in a homeowners’ pocket.

ASB expected a 12% drop in nominal house prices, which would be equivalent to 20%​ when adjusted for inflation.

ANZ has increased its forecast for house price falls to a drop of 15%,​ from 12% ​previously.

Auckland, and the two premium holiday home regions of Central Otago/Lakes and Coromandel, all still have seven-figure average asking prices, Realestate.co.nz’s data showed.

The average asking price in Auckland fell by 2.1% in September to $1.16 million​.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Auckland is experiencing a building boom, with single villas vanishing to be replaced with ranks of identikit townhouses.

The largest fall was on the West Coast where the average asking price fell to $431,171​, a drop of 9.5%​ in one month.

The average asking price in Wellington was $902,527​, and the average asking price in Canterbury was $709,653​.

The only regions where asking prices increased were Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Manawatu, Coromandel and the Central North Island.

Sellers were also becoming more active, with 12%​ more properties being put up for sale in September compared to September last year.

But it appears they are finding it harder to sell, perhaps as a result of not wishing to budge on their asking prices.

In Auckland, the regional rate of sale was 59%​ slower than the 15-year​ average during September.

Williams said this was a “buyers’ market” in which buyers had more time to do due diligence on homes.

“There were more than 10,000 properties for sale in the Auckland region last month, so there are plenty of opportunities for buyers to find a home that fits their lifestyle,” she said.

Across the whole country, there were still fewer homes for sale than before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“We’re not quite up to pre-pandemic levels when it comes to new listings, however. 1020 fewer homes came onto the market in September 2022 than in September 2019,” she said.