Here's why you're probably in the top 10% wealthiest in the world

Chances are, you’re one of the top 10% wealthiest people in the world. If you own a house in a nice Auckland suburb without a mortgage, you might even crack the top 1%.

Credit Suisse recently released its data showing that New Zealanders had the fastest increase in mean wealth per adult in the world between 2020 and 2021.

The country’s mean wealth per adult increased by US$114,290 (NZ$202,000) to US$472,150. The median lifted to US$231,260, up NZ$57,920, putting it third in the world.

The data showed that rapidly rising house prices, combined with a strong currency last year, boosted New Zealanders up the world rankings.

There were 347,000 US-dollar millionaires in New Zealand 2021, up 113,000 from 2020. Globally, there were 62.5 million.

New Zealand’s growth in millionaires was among the top 10 biggest increases in the world in 2021. The country has 2.126 million people in the top 10% of wealthy individuals in the world and 281,000 in the top 1%.

Globally, the top 1% now have 45.6% of the world’s wealth, up from 43.9% in 2019.

To be in the wealthiest 10% globally, you need to have individual net wealth of US$138,346. For the 1%, the bar is US$1.147 million. Net wealth is calculated by subtracting debt from the value of a person’s assets.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said a lot of the increase in New Zealanders’ wealth was due to the value of houses, which lifted significantly through 2021.

Many people also had money invested in managed funds, which had a “fantastic” year last year, he said. Strong government and central bank stimulus had pushed up share markets around the world, including in New Zealand.

“There was a rampant rise in house prices. Kiwis love housing, and it’s most people’s biggest asset. They all increased … a lot of wealthy people out there have money in shares, managed funds. They all did well. The wealthier you are, the more your assets went up.”

He said while New Zealanders might not feel wealthy, New Zealand was quite an advanced economy compared to most around the world.

“New Zealand is not a poor nation. We like to think of ourselves as a small, poorer cousin to Australia, but we do punch above our weight in a lot of areas.”

House prices falling and share-market volatility would go some way to reducing the inequality that increased during Covid, but falls so far had not wiped out the gains experienced, he said.

“It’s clear that the massive stimulus from government and the central bank drove this. It was by design. They wanted to inflate their way out of it, and they have more than done that.”

SUPPLIED Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, tracks spending each quarter, and the evidence from April, May and June is that households are tightening their belts to cope with the rising cost of living.

Stats NZ data put New Zealanders' household median net worth at NZ$397,000 in the middle of last year, up 21% from 2018.

It said the top 20% of New Zealand households held 69% of the country's net worth.

Owner-occupied houses and other real estate investments made up 43% of assets,

Stats NZ said individual net worth would typically increase as someone became older. People aged 15 to 24 had the least, at $3000 median per person while people at traditional retirement age reached $433,000.

Europeans had the highest individual median net worth at $151,000 compared to $42,000 for Māori.

FINANCE AND EXPENDITURE COMMITTEE Revenue Minister David Parker faces taxing questions over IR's wealth study at a select committee in July.

Miles Workman, senior economist at ANZ said, the Stats NZ data might not yet cover the full extent of the Covid-19 house price surge.

”These questions will also throw up big, and very important, questions about the future of tax policy,” he said.

“The ageing population is expected to add significantly to demand for government services, and that may need to be funded from higher government revenues – tax – at some point, or be met with reduced government services elsewhere, such as lifting the retirement age.

“The more wealth concentration that does occur, perhaps the more likely voters will find some kind of wealth tax palatable, particularly if the alternative is higher income tax. Indeed, the top 1% of income earners from salary and wages are possibly a very different bunch to the top 1% in wealth terms. And that could become a more important consideration over time as policymakers and the public evaluate the fairness of the tax system.

“The debate may be in hibernation for now, but I don’t think it’s over.”