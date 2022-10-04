ANZ joins Kiwibank in rejigging its credit card rewards scheme

Credit cards at Kiwibank will be less rewarding from next month.

ANZ has joined Kiwibank rejigging its credit card rewards, just weeks after a customer outcry prompted ASB to ditch its plan to downgrade its rewards.

From November 1, people with Kiwibank's Air New Zealand Airpoints Standard Visa card will have to spend $200 to earn one Airpoints dollar up from $120 today.

But the move will be accompanied by a drop in the six-monthly account fee from $32.50 to $25, and a reduction in the interest charged on the card.

Cardholders would no longer get complementary Air New Zealand lounge evouchers, if they spent over $30,000, and they would no longer be entered into Air New Zealand monthly prize draws.

The move was the result of changes to New Zealand credit card regulations, which come into effect in November and cap the fees merchants have to pay to accept credit card payments.

ANZ said its credit card CashBack earn rates would change on October 29 to reflect the impact of the Retail Payment System Act, as well as investments in digital and fraud initiatives.

That would see some higher-spenders earn lower rewards, while some lower spenders would earn more, an ANZ spokesperson said.

Parliament TV David Clark, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, explains in May why the Government moved to cap the merchant fees retailers have to pay to accept credit card payments.

"For example ANZ CashBack Visa card holders who spend $9000 will earn $60 Cashback dollars, where previously they earned $45," she said.

However, ANZ Visa Platinum holders who spend $35,000 will earn $291.66 in Cashback dollars, where previously they earned $350.

Like Kiwibank, ANZ would also be dropping fees, the annual card fee for the ANZ CashBack Visa card coming down from $60 to $40.

Kiwibank general manager of retail products Fiona Ehn said: "We know our customers love credit card rewards.

"These changes are about making sure we can continue to fairly reward customers for everyday spend while ensuring the viability of our offerings."

Kiwibank needed to adjust the fees and some of the benefits to ensure viability, she said.

Kiwibank has three Air New Zealand Airpoints credit cards; Low fee, Standard, and Platinum.

ASB announced a similar downgrading of its credit card rewards on September 15.

Other banks were expected to follow.

But on September 16, ASB announced it had scrapped the plan after customers let it know what they thought.

Retailers campaigned for price caps on card fees, and in May Parliament passed the Retail Payment System Act into law.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said retailers passed on high merchant fees through their pricing.

This meant that the high-spenders who benefited most from credit card rewards schemes were being effectively cross-subsidised by lower spenders, including poorer households.

“It’s actually worse than that,” Harford said.

“Ultimately the costs are reflected in everyday prices, so the mythical little old lady from Ruatoria who doesn’t have a credit card is cross-subsidising the premium rewards schemes.”