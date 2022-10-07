Retirees ask Commerce Commission to probe 'unfair' retirement village contract terms

Retirement villages provide a safe, companionable lifestyle for retirees, but residents say the sector could be improved by removing ‘unfair’ clauses from occupation rights agreement.

Retirement Village residents have complained to the Commerce Commission about what they claim are unfair clauses in Retirement Village occupation right agreements.

The Retirement Village Residents Association (RVRA) has been lobbying MPs to overhaul the laws governing retirement villages through a petition to Parliament.

They are supported by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission, and by Consumer NZ, both of which say a review of the law is long overdue, with Consumer NZ calling out the existence of “unfair” contract terms in occupation rights agreements (ORAs).

But they have now opened up a new line of attack through the complaint to the Commerce Commission, which has the power to investigate whether contracts contain unfair clauses.

“Right now, retirees across the country are getting a raw deal,” said RVRA president Brian Peat.

ORAs are the contracts which retirees have to agree to in order to be able to live in a retirement village. They pay large capital sums for ORAs and get their capital back, minus a large “deferred management” fee when they leave.

But amongst the “unfair” ORA clauses they want tested, and ultimately banned through law changes, are those that permit some villages to hold on to ex-residents’ capital until they have sold a new ORA on the unit the ex-resident vacated.

Nigel Matthews, chief executive of the Retirement Village Residents Association, tells MPs why the law needs changing to protection people moving into retirement villages.

Other clauses the RVA says are unfair include those requiring former residents to keep paying weekly management fees for months after they vacate a unit.

“Discussions around unfair clauses in retirement village contracts have been well-traversed. There is no shortage of information on which to act,” Peat said.

“Consumer New Zealand has been hot on this topic for a number of years. On February 2, 2021 it released impartial advice detailing the financial sting being suffered by retirees across the country.

“The Retirement Commission’s whitepaper in 2020 also detailed ongoing and significant issues.

The political lobby group for retirement village owners, the Retirement Village Association, has created a ‘blueprint’ plan for enhanced self-regulation, and has told Parliament that some of the RVRA’s demands for law change could drive some smaller, rural retirement villages to the wall.

The RVRA has called for a limit on the time a village operator can hold on to a former resident’s capital, calling for it to be as short as 28 days.

Parliament Graham Wilkinson, President of the Retirement Villages Association RVA, addresses MPs about reforms proposed for the sector. Also in shot is John Collyns, the RVA executive director.

Amongst the self-regulation proposed in the RVA blueprint is a requirement for village operators, which are members of the RVA, to pay interest on outstanding capital sums, if a former resident has not been repaid within nine months of leaving a unit.

But its self-regulation plan includes “addressing any unfair clauses in ORAs”.

It says the RVA will also review the ORAs of its member villages to identify “clauses that are unfair and engage with members to ensure that any unfair terms are removed”.

But Peat said: “Retirement village operators have had years to self-regulate. We want to see the use of these unfair clauses by operators removed from existing and future agreements.”