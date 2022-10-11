ASB's Kiwisaver balances go to zero ... but not really

Some ASB customers were told in error on Tuesday that their KiwiSaver account balances had fallen to zero.

ASB is working to fix a systems error that wrongly informed some of its KiwiSaver customers that they had lost all their money.

Some people logging on to check their KiwiSaver balances with ASB on Tuesday were shocked to be told their retirement savings had fallen to zero.

One man logged on to find his savings, which are invested in the ASB KiwiSaver growth fund, had fallen by $211,293 in the past year, taking his balance to zero.

However, a message from ASB said: “We are working to resolve an issue displaying incorrect balances.”

It asked them to “check back later” to see what their savings were really worth.

KiwiSaver balances have been moving around at an alarming rate so far this year, with investors spooked by the war in Ukraine, high inflation, recession risks and rising interest rates.

Data up to the end of August showed the average KiwiSaver balanced fund was down 8.5% this year and last month was the worst since Covid for investment markets.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner​ said almost all KiwiSaver funds had their returns heading south.

KiwiSaver funds are invested in a mix of cash, bonds, shares and property, but she said: “The idea of a balanced fund is when trouble strikes, equities struggle, but bonds tend to be okay, so you lose on one side but gain on the other.”

“But the problem at the moment is that both equities and bonds are getting smoked.”

ASB has been contacted for comment.