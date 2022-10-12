ASB's variable rate home loans to rise to more than 7%

ASB will lift its home loan rates, with its variable rate loans rising above 7%.

ASB’s Housing Variable rate will increase from 6.85% to 7.35%, and its Orbit revolving credit home loan rate will move from 6.95% to 7.45%.

The bank said it was making the move, which will happen on October 18 for new lending and October 25 for existing loans, after the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua increased the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.5% earlier this month.

ASB follows Westpac and ANZ, both of which have already lifted their variable home loan rates to over 7%.

READ MORE:

* Westpac lifts home loan rates, but how much more is to come?

* Quarter of 2021 first-home buyers likely under mortgage stress, Reserve Bank says

* Max Rashbrooke: Sacrificing 50,000 workers on the altar of inflation is madness



In its announcement, ASB chose to focus on immediate increases to savings rates.

The maximum interest rate on ASB’s Savings Plus deposit account would increase from 2.25% to 2.8%, it said.

The interest rate for Headstart would increase from 2.25% to 2.8%, and for Savings On Call from 0.8% to 1.30%.

1 NEWS Infometrics has looked at what could be in store mortgage and capital gains-wise for buyers in today’s market.

The bank had also increased some of its term deposit rates, including its nine-month term deposit rate to 4% and its five-month term deposit rate to 2.75%.

“Today’s changes to savings deposit rates will be welcome news for many customers,” said ASB executive general manager for personal banking Adam Boyd.

“We also know some customers will have questions about how this impacts their home lending and encourage them to reach out, so we can talk them through the best options to meet their needs,” he said.

It’s been a tough time for homeowners with mortgages as rates have risen as the Reserve Bank battles high inflation.

Rising home loan rates have contributed to falling property prices.

The latest Real Estate Institute figures show a 1.4% increase in median prices in September compared to August, after monthly price drops of 1.2% in August and 4.7% in July.

“Overall prices are now down by 11% from their peak in November last year,” said Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon.

“Our forecast remains for a 15% peak-to-trough fall in prices over this year and next year,” he said.

Rising mortgage rates are causing home loan “stress” amongst many recent buyers.

A quarter of first-home buyers who bought in 2021 are estimated to be under mortgage stress at today’s interest rates, by the Reserve Bank.

Supplied Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon says house sales are taking place at a very low level.

The Reserve Bank’s mortgage stress analysis is based on a 5.5% interest rate. On Friday, the big four banks all had one-year rates of 5.45%, and two-year rates of 5.65% or above.

A spokesperson said that meant that when borrowers who took out loans in 2021 came to refix, they were likely to find that the income they had left over after tax and mortgage payments would be reduced to a point where they would need to significantly cut back their spending.

If interest rates rose to 7%, which floating home loan rates are approaching, the number of first-home buyers under stress would jump to just over 57%, and between roughly a quarter and a third of 2021’s other owner-occupiers and investors would also come under stress.