ANZ withdraws 'gold' credit cards to end an era

Once the ‘gold’ credit card was the pinnacle of payments.

ANZ is withdrawing its gold credit card.

Launched into existence in the 1960s, gold credit cards became the pinnacle of payments snobbery, but as the years passed, they lost their shine, and the big banks ceased to market them.

They fell victim to the rise of the platinum card, which appeared in the early 2000s as an ultra-exclusive snob-option credit card.

But then the exclusivity of the platinum card was eroded, and they displaced gold cards as the cards of choice for frequent-flying mass-affluent spenders.

READ MORE:

* ANZ joins Kiwibank in rejigging its credit card rewards scheme

* ASB backs down on plan to cut credit card rewards, after customer 'feedback'

* Hands off our (rather unethical) credit card rewards



Today, none of the big five banks - ANZ, Kiwibank, Westpac, ASB and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) - markets new gold cards.

ANZ stopped marketing gold cards in 2013, but is now withdrawing them completely.

Banks have been scaling back their credit card reward schemes in advance of merchant fee caps in November being brought in by a government frustrated New Zealand merchants and shoppers are paying more to make simple payments than people in many countries overseas.

Financial research website Moneyhub has compiled the 12 'Sacred Rules' of credit cards every cardholder should follow, if they don't want to fall victim to easy, and expensive, consumer debt.

As part of its card rewards reworking, ANZ has told customers that from November 28, its remaining gold cards will morph into platinum cards.

“The simplification of our Cashback Rewards programme was an opportunity to migrate the remaining Gold card customers to the Platinum card product,” an ANZ spokeswoman said.

Customers who have gold cards will automatically be moved to ANZ CashBack Visa Platinum cards from November 28.

They will be reissued with platinum cards when their gold cards expire, ANZ said.

There appear to remain other big bank gold cards in people’s wallets, as documentation for ASB gold cards remain on the bank’s website.

It’s a far cry from the heydays of the gold card, which came to an end in 2003 when platinum cards made their appearance in the country.

Brendon O'Hagan BNZ was the first big bank to market a platinum card in New Zealand.

In 2003, Sunday Star-Times gossip columnist Bridget Saunders was able to refer to platinum cardholders as “rare animals”. Then only American Express offered them in New Zealand.

By 2005, there were still only two issuers of platinum cards: Amex and BNZ.

At that time, platinum cards made up less than 1% of New Zealand's 2.5 million credit card accounts, and the gold card was the standard premium credit card.

Gold cards were so widely used, that one in every five cards on the market was a gold card, according to BNZ figures from the time.

But Sunday Star-Times reported in 2005: “Once, these said something about you. Now, all they say is, ‘Not poor’.”

Their big attractions were their “free” travel insurance, their higher credit limits, and their rewards schemes, but the end of the gold cards was already being foreshadowed.

By 2007, ANZ and Westpac had started marketing platinum cards, and Sunday Star-Times reported that “platinum cards were going the way of gold cards”, and were no longer the preserve of the wealthy, but a card for what was termed the “mass affluent”.

Banks were cutting the fees on platinum cards, so more people could afford them. BNZ reworked its platinum card in 2007, slashing the fee from $295 to $175.

Today, BNZ charges a $90 annual fee on its platinum cards.

It didn’t help gold credit cards' cache that in 2006, the Supergold discount card for over 65s launched.

By 2007, people were talking about platinum cards in the way they had once spoken about gold cards.

“It's a symbol that represents success for people. It shows that they have made it, and they are comfortable with their wealth,” said Craig Dowling, then spokesman for American Express.

Neville Marriner By 2009, platinum cards were already beginning to rival gold cards’ popularity.

"It says they are not just someone else and ensures they get that little bit of extra attention,” he said.

Not everyone saw it that way.

Westpac’s David Cunningham, who went on to become chief executive of Cooperative Bank and then mortgage broking giant Squirrel, opined in 2007 that the cache of using platinum cards was already on the wane.

“There's not a chorus of oohs and aahs when you pay with it,” he said.

By 2012, Kiwibank had a platinum card, and they had effectively replaced the gold card in many middle New Zealand purses and wallets.