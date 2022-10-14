What are the most unfair tax rules?

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker has detailed some of the tax rules that can catch people out.

When Veronica Hoeberechts​ described her fight over a tax bill generated by an ACC payment, she referred to it as New Zealand's “unfairest tax rule”.

She paid more tax than she should have because, when ACC was ordered by the District Court to pay her the $188,386.95 it had incorrectly withheld in weekly compensation - minus $38,386.65 she had received in benefits - it was paid in one hit.

The full amount was then counted as income in that one year, and taxed at a much higher rate than would have been applied had the money been paid across the years it was meant to have been.

But experts say it isn't the only unfair tax law. Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said there were at least five other examples where people could be caught out.

The bright-line test when parents help their kids buy a house

The bright-line test is designed to require investors to pay tax on the sale of properties that are bought and sold within a set period.

When the rule was first introduced, a property that was not owner-occupied and bought and sold within two years was captured. Then the time limit was extended to five years. Last year, it was pushed out to 10.

Any gains that are made on a property are taxed at the owner's marginal tax rate. But Walker said people could be caught out if their "investment" was putting money into a child's house to help them purchase. If their child then bought them out of the share within 10 years, they could end up with a tax bill.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Parents who try to help children into a house could end up with a tax bill.

This can happen even if parents do not try to make a “gain” from the sale.

"If a parent agrees to sell their share of a house to the child at cost they wil be deemed to have received the current market value for tax purposes,” Walker said.

She said if someone was buying out their parent in stages, they could find that each time the ownership shares changed, it could reset the clock on the bright-line start date.

"Specific provisions came into effect on March 27, 2021, to ensure that the bright-line clock only restarts to the extent that an owner’s interest has increased and not for any share already owned. However, clarification around which bright-line test will apply in a situation where a share of residential land was acquired before March 27, 2021– subject to the five-year bright-line test – and subsequently an additional share is acquired on or after March 27, 2021 - subject to the 10-year bright-line test – is still required."

She said there was probably growing awareness of it being a potential issue, but more people would be captured over time as the 10-year bright line period took in more properties.

Best Start grant and transitional residency

She said she had also encountered an issue recently where a client with a new baby had applied for a Best Start grant and had found it brought their transitional residency concession to an abrupt end.

The transitional residency rules allow people who are new to New Zealand, or who have been away for more than 10 years, to have an exemption from their tax obligations for four years, on investments outside New Zealand.

Normally foreign investments are subject to tax here.

Unsplash If you’ve just arrived in New Zealand, applying for the Best Start credit could mean losing a tax concession.

"If you're coming back from the UK and you had a house in the UK you're not 100% sure what you're going to with you can keep it for a while and decide whether to keep it long-term or whether to sell it. You might have pension schemes or investments in these other countries from when you were living there and for that four-year period you don't have to worry about New Zealand tax on those investments."

She said sorting tax on foreign investments could be complicated, with things like currency issues to take into consideration.

“The issue we've had at least a couple of clients encounter is they go into the Best Start website, which is badged as anyone can get this... then it takes you out of the transitional residence rule and the system says there's no going back. Even if you pay back those credits you’ve lost that tax exemption for good. It's a trap for the unwary."

STUFF Revenue Minister David Parker discusses a bill which would set out principles of fairness in the tax system (video first published in May).

Business expenses

Walker says the entertainment and fringe benefit tax (FBT) rules have a number of “rough edges” which people find unfair.

"For example if an employee is travelling on business and eats a meal by themselves it is 100% tax-deductible, but if they eat a meal with an existing or potential business contact it is only 50% deductible. From an FBT perspective, you can have a sign written car which is used fully for business purposes and taken home by an employee to be securely garaged each night and it is subject to FBT in full, if you have a ute which is used in the exact same way, it is fully exempt from FBT."

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Inland Revenue charges higher interest rates than it pays.

Inland Revenue's interest rates

Walker points out that if you underpay your tax, you’re subject to use of money interest at 7.96%.

But if you overpay your tax you receive interest at the rate of 1.22%. From May 2020 to August 2022 this interest rate was 0%.

Charitable donations

Not all donations are created equal from a tax perspective.

If you give money to a charity you can receive a donation tax credit or tax deduction.

But if you provide a charity with something other than money you don’t.