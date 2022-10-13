Kiwibank to lift its variable home loan rate to 7%

Kiwibank’s variable home loan rates will rise, but still remain below its big bank rivals.

Kiwibank is to follow other big banks in lifting its variable home loan interest rates.

From October 17, borrowers getting new variable rate home loans from Kiwibank will pay 7% interest, up from the bank’s current 6.5% rate.

The cost of its variable rate revolving home loan for new borrowers will rise from 6.55% to 7.05%.

People who already have variable rate home loans with the bank will see the rate rises kick in on their loans on October 31.

READ MORE:

* Mortgage interest rate doubled, but your income hasn't? Here's what the experts advise

* ASB economists predict 24% house price fall

* BNZ follows ASB to lift floating home loan rates over 7%



Kiwibank is also lifting some of its key deposit rates, including lifting the interest it pays on its 90-day Notice Saver account from 3.25% to 3.5%, and its Online Call account from 2.1% to 2.6%.

Richie McLay, Kiwibank senior manager for savings and borrowing, said: “Kiwibank continues to offer competitive rates and our changes give savers a range of attractive options.”

He said the 50 basis point rise in the Online Call account was a full pass-through of the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua’s latest increase in the official cash rate.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Glen McLeod, director of Edge Mortgages, explains why we should all be watching how banks are stress testing home loan borrowers.

The Reserve Bank increased the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.5% earlier this month, prompting all the big banks to lift their variable home loan rates.

ASB announced on Wednesday morning that its variable rate home loan would increase from 6.85% to 7.35%, and its Orbit revolving credit home loan rate will move from 6.95% to 7.45%.

Later the same day, BNZ announced it would lift its variable rate home loans from 6.79% to 7.29%.

Rising home loan rates have contributed to falling property prices.

“Overall prices are now down by 11% from their peak in November last year,” said Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon.

“Our forecast remains for a 15% peak-to-trough fall in prices over this year and next year,” he said.

ASB’s economists have increased their forecast for house price falls.

They say they now expect the drop in prices, from peak to trough, to hit 15%, rather than the 12% they previously expected.

Adjusted for inflation, that is a fall of 24%.

In September, the Real Estate Institute’s house price index dropped 1.5%, month-on-month.