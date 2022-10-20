'Squeezed lower middle' facing biggest hit from rising prices

People in jobs on lower incomes are taking the biggest hit from high levels of inflation and central bank efforts to contain it, one economist says.

Stats NZ said on Tuesday that CPI increased by an annual rate of 7.2% in the September quarter, barely less than the 7.3% the previous quarter.

Economists had predicted a bigger drop, and clear signs that inflation was falling. Now, some are predicting there could be another peak yet to come.

Economist Brad Olsen said, while people receiving a benefit would have their income adjusted in line with general wage inflation, and those on higher incomes could probably cope, there would be a squeezed “lower middle” feeling the pain.

“The stronger you have to push [to get inflation down] the greater the labour market hit is likely to be, the more risk you have of a snowball effect that elongates and prolongs the recessionary environment. You do start to focus on the likelihood of a harder landing.”

He said, while Finance Minister Grant Robertson had ruled out more support for those struggling, there were questions about how the Government would respond to a recession without prolonging it by causing more inflation.

“Grant Robertson isn’t willing to provide a huge amount more support for households but the Cost of Living payment has ended, inflation has not.

“The fuel tax reduction ends in January – depending on politics – inflation will not be over by then.

Kathryn George Times are getting tough for more households.

“Benefits are at least indexed to wages, it’s not perfect but at least it’s an adjustment. But for low to middle-income wage-earners, what have they got? Not a lot. It’s good if they can get a pay rise but 40% of jobs did not get a pay rise over the last year. What are you supposed to do there? What do you do for those who are hardest hit going into next year when it’s likely to still be a very uncomfortable position?”

He said the economy was now “past the tipping point” and “almost guaranteed” a hard landing. If the official cash rate hit the 5.2% peak that some were forecasting, it would mean some borrowers faced home loan rates that were higher than the rates their applications had been tested against.

Some businesses might start to struggle significantly, he said.

“The general thinking is that over time as you raise the OCR, you increase mortgage rates and lending costs, you reduce spending and businesses don’t have the same business conditions to be able to raise prices.

“What happens if there is lower demand but input cost pressures are still intense? Businesses could find themselves in a pretty difficult situation. Maybe they don’t want to raise prices much, but how do they wear a 7% to 10% increase in their input costs that might be from other sources? I do wonder if time frames are out of whack. It could mean you’ve got economic activity and demand weakening ahead of pricing pressures changing.”

Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ, said she had increased her forecast for a peak of the OCR by 25 basis points, from 4.75% to 5%. But she said it was now expected to happen faster. House prices could fall further than the 15% ANZ had previously forecast, she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sharon Zollner says the stakes have got higher.

She agreed the Reserve Bank’s actions were “highly risky”. “It could well be the case that in a year from now they regret these hikes, but for them the risk of a wage spiral outweighs the risk of overdoing it now.

“Not doing it is also highly risky. It’s the same game, but higher stakes.”

But economist Benje Patterson said the Reserve Bank should follow Australia’s lead and opt for small increases, allowing time for the increases that already had happened to be felt by households.

He said the average fixed home loan rate being felt by households was still only 3.68%.

“As households refix, they will be paying the equivalent of another $10,000 per year of interest on a half-million-dollar mortgage which is going to hurt a lot and cause households to cut back spending. Given that the pain is still to come, my advice to the Reserve Bank is to cool the jets and to follow the lead of our peers across the ditch. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) recently opted for just a 25 basis point increase to its target interest rate. Our friends in Australia know they still have a way to go on inflation, but the RBA is also terrified of going to hard and unleashing a recessionary beast from overburdening mortgage-exposed households.”

Tony Alexander, former Bank of New Zealand chief economist and now operating independently, said he still believed New Zealand could get through without a recession because there were good terms of trade, a low dollar, tourists and international students returning, and a strong labour market.

“Odds are on for an easing of fiscal policy next year also. But there is more uncertainty now than I have seen for many years, so people need to be wary of relying too much on forecasts for their decisions.”