Individual tax approach 'incompatible' with household-focused benefits system

One tax expert says New Zealand’s system of assessing benefit and other income support eligibility on the basis of household income is incompatible with income being taxed on an individual basis.

The rising cost of living has prompted some people to complain that it is unfair they are not able to access benefits due to their partner’s income.

Child Poverty Action Group spokesperson Susan St John said it was an old-fashioned approach, given that the tax system assessed people as individuals.

But some have called for that system to change, too.

United Future was a big proponent of what is known as “income splitting”. A bill was introduced as part of the party’s confidence and supply agreement with National, in 2010. It made it to its second reading.

It would have allowed parents to share their income for tax purposes, so that a couple who had one high earner and one person at home would not necessarily pay more tax than a couple in which both partners worked, earning lower amounts.

"Couples who decide to have one parent at home looking after the children have to make a financial sacrifice to do that. It is a decision that really costs them, and we want to do something to ease that cost and recognise the importance of the choice they are making in a practical way," party leader Peter Dunne said at the time.

This week, he said he still believed households should be able to share their income to reduce their tax burden, if they wanted to.

“New Zealand households should have the option to split incomes for tax purposes if they consider it in their best interests to do so.”

Tax expert Terry Baucher said it was reasonable to question why households received income support as a group but were taxed as individuals. “There is a really vexed issue here that is not addressed – why are there two different treatments for tax and welfare.”

He said even things like qualifying for a student allowance and Working for Families bundled people together as a household unit.

He said the two approaches were “incompatible” and people should either be treated as family units or individuals throughout the system.

In 2009, it was estimated that a change to allow income splitting could cost $450 million a year, which would be just under $1 billion now.

Deloitte partner Robyn Walker said the idea might sound reasonable and sensible at a high level.

“Why should you get a different tax income across a household if you have a single earner earning $120,000 - tax: $30,520 - or two earners earning $60,000 each - combined tax: $22,040? However, if you adjust the tax settings to change the tax outcomes, then do you then create additional distortions or biases from the tax system; for example, are you disproportionately benefitting ‘traditional’ family structures if you need to be in a couple, what impact does the rule have on workplace participation - would it actually incentivise parents completely splitting roles 100% between working and caring for children rather than having equal participation?”

In a discussion document released in 2008, it was noted that a household with one higher earner could have more capacity to pay tax.

A family with one $100,000 earner and one earning nothing could potentially have a person free to engage in valuable activities at home, such as childcare, that a family with two $50,000 earners might have to pay someone for.

It said the greatest benefit was likely to go to higher earning households who might tot need the most assistance.

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs also made the point that it could disincentivise women from working. “By increasing effective marginal tax rates for secondary earners, who are mostly women, the proposal would encourage partners to have specialised roles, discouraging women’s participation in the workforce and increasing their share of unpaid work.”

It said it would also be unfair to single parent families, who would not benefit.

Baucher agreed it might not end up benefiting the people who most needed it.

“The key point is that if you want to help poorer people, you need to give them the money and target it that way.”

A statement from Revenue Minister David Parker’s office said there was no work under way on income splitting for tax purposes.

“All political parties will have tax policies for the next election that will be discussed at the time.”