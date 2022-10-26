The money-saving advice that is driving New Zealanders up the wall

We don’t like being told to cut our subscriptions.

Being told to cut down on TV subscription services, cancel their gym membership or do their own haircuts at home are the pieces of savings advice that irk New Zealanders the most, new research has found.

Finder found that more than half of the 1500 respondents to its survey felt annoyed when told to cancel their TV subscription services.

Being told to do their own beauty or grooming services at home (40%) and to work out at home or outdoors instead of at the gym (40%) came in joint second place for the most irritating pieces of money advice.

Cancelling TV subscriptions was the advice most likely to irk gen Z (56%), whereas baby boomers were the most likely to be annoyed when told to ditch their gym memberships (47%).

Kylie Purcell, investing expert at Finder, said people did not want to give up the things that brought them joy, despite inflation sitting at a 30-year-high.

“Many of us look forward to bingeing Netflix after a long day and don’t want to be deprived of that,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE\STUFF Is it cheaper to make a coffee at home?

“Streaming services cost as little as $8 a month, but if you’ve got multiple subscriptions the costs add up quickly. Try to stick to one or two platforms, and make the most of free trials where you can.”

And although quitting a gym membership could shave off some money from the weekly bills, if you did not enjoy working out at home, or did not have any equipment, then it might not be worth it, she said.

Surprisingly, nearly three-quarters of Kiwis (73%) thought being told to make their daily coffee at home was a helpful piece of advice and 73% found reminders to track their spending helpful.

Unsplash Being told to cancel TV subscriptions was the advice most likely to irk gen Z.

Purcell said there were far more meaningful ways to save money than just cutting subscription services.

“Focus on the areas where you can save the most money without even noticing it – think your mortgage or your car insurance,” she said.

“The best way to figure out where you could save money is by creating a budget. Look at your income and expenses to get a sense of where you might be able to cut back.”

Prioritising paying off any underlying debts would help people get on top of their money and stop racking up interest, which put them further in the red, she said.

Purcell said those wanting to make a real long-term impact on their savings could consider investing some of their money.

“If you invest in the stock market over many years, you typically get around a 9% annual return on your money."