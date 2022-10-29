A rising tide of debt: mentors step up campaign for responsible buy now, pay later loans

Buy now, pay later loans are not covered by responsible lending laws.

Financial mentors have stepped up their campaign to have buy now, pay later lenders brought under the responsible lending rules which cover other lenders.

Mentors, who help families who are debt, say buy now, pay later (BNPL) is causing a rising tide of debt in economically deprived areas.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has been pondering how to limit the risk to vulnerable people from BNPL, a form of debt not covered by laws requiring lenders to check borrowers can afford repayments without falling into hardship.

But in feedback on a consultation to fix issues caused by new lending regulations introduced in December, financial mentors have urged Clark to act on BNPL.

The regulations had been under fire from banks that said they had the unintended consequence of reducing the proportion of home loans they could approve.

Mentors urged Clark not to water down the regulations, and explained how BNPL was tipping some lower-income people into a debt spiral.

Sarah Matafeo-Ross, manager of Te Aroha Family Budgeting Services told Clark she was concerned about BNPL dealers including AfterPay, Genoa Pay, ZipPay, Humm, and Laybuy.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans have become a habit, a government survey shows. Many people are caught in a cycle of BNPL-fuelled consumerism. It has another dark side. Some people are buying necessities like meat and medicine on BNPL.

“These lenders do not seem to check what other commitments customers have, or to assess their repayment ability. Legislation must be enacted as soon as possible to control these lenders. It is just too easy for clients to become entrapped in what we see as an insidious trading method,” she said.

Ruth Smithers, chief executive of Fincap, an umbrella organisation for mentoring services, urged Clark to regulate BNPL by bringing it under the responsible lending provisions of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

“Over recent years we have heard regularly from financial mentors and other stakeholders that many BNPL lenders structure their apps as revolving credit facilities, and regularly make unsolicited increases to the revolving credit available to those who borrow from them,” she said.

Laybuy spokesperson Stephen Jones said BNPL should be covered by bespoke regulation, so it was “proportionate”.

“About one-in-three New Zealanders now say they have made a purchase using it,” Jones said.

It offered interest-free alternative to credit cards, he said.

“Any regulation needs to support these advantages while also making sure vulnerable consumers are protected.

“BNPL is not the same as credit cards, and it shouldn’t be treated the same by regulation,” he said.

Andrew Henderson, manager of Dunedin Budget Advisory Service, said: “Multiple BNPLs are destroying peoples’ ability to manage their day-to-day finances. The constant debt cycle leading to debt spiral is terrifying.

“We are no longer a nation of ‘saving for a rainy day’ but one of instant gratification with little understanding of the debt trap BNPLs cause,” he said.

Matafeo-Ross said she was helping one person who had 13 BNPL purchases with three BNPL lenders, with repayments totalling $253.32 a week.

“The client also had a debt with a retailer, a vehicle loan, a pay day loan, and a loan with another lender,” she said.

The debts totalled over $18,000.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark is yet to reveal how he will regulate buy now, pay later loans.

His total outgoings were $1005 a week, while his income was $773 a week, she said.

Some borrowers have so many BNPL accounts they are unable to keep track of them, mentors claim.

The mentors were supported in their call for BNPL regulation by National’s commerce and consumer affairs spokesperson, Andrew Bayly.

“As a result of a significant degree of ineptitude, the Government has somehow managed to change the responsible lending code regulations to make it more difficult for highly regulated lenders, such as banks, to provide credit to more vulnerable borrowers and first home buyers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Bayly, National’s commerce and consumer affairs spokesperson, says the Government’s lending regulations have ‘missed the mark’.

“It has completely missed the mark of better regulating high cost lenders, such as vehicle finance companies, and completely ignored the rapidly growing buy now, pay later sector, which is a financing option used by approximately 50% of all under 30-year-olds.

“The solution is the CCCFA regulations need to be reworked away from a focus on highly regulated financial institutions, and focussed on high cost lenders and new financing tools, such as BNPL,” he said.