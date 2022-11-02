Government to regulate 'buy now, pay later' loans by end of year

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans have become a habit, a government survey shows. Many people are caught in a cycle of BNPL-fuelled consumerism. It has another dark side. Some people are buying necessities like meat and medicine on BNPL.

Buy now, pay later loan providers are set to be regulated to reduce the chance of vulnerable users falling into debt spirals.

Lenders of buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans would be required to make better checks before opening accounts, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said.

“While for many, BNPL can be a useful way to spread the cost of large household purchases, we are trying to stop vulnerable people getting into a spiral of debt, if lenders allow them to take on more than they can afford,” he said.

BNPL loans are short-term, interest-free loans, but they are not covered by the responsible lending laws covering other lenders.

Financial mentors have been lobbying for them to be regulated, and the number of people missing repayments on BNPL loans has been on the rise.

In October, the proportion of BNPL loans of borrowers who were behind in their repayments to lenders like AfterPay, Genoa Pay, ZipPay, and Laybuy, had risen to 9%, data from credit reporting company Centrix showed.

Clark said that last year $1.7 billion was spent by shoppers using BNPL, up from $755m the previous year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark says BNPL loans will be regulated.

Clark said the Government had decided that BNPL lenders would be required to make affordability checks before making BNPL loans of $600 or more.

That would give borrowers taking out these larger BNPL loans similar protections to borrowers using credit cards and personal loans, he said.

All BNPL lenders would also have to provide more complete information to credit reporting companies, which compile credit reports on individuals.

They would have to have hardship processes for when borrowers hit trouble making repayments. Lenders would also have to belong to a dispute resolution scheme.

Clark made his announcement at the Auckland Central Budgeting Consultants in the Auckland suburb of Balmoral.

Financial mentors have been lobbying for BNPL loans to be regulated, and lenders have come to accept that some regulation is inevitable.

Last week mentors publicised documents they sent to Clark outlining their concerns.

Andrew Henderson, manager of Dunedin Budget Advisory Service, said: “Multiple BNPLs are destroying peoples’ ability to manage their day-to-day finances. The constant debt cycle leading to debt spiral is terrifying.”

“We are no longer a nation of ‘saving for a rainy day’ but one of instant gratification with little understanding of the debt trap BNPLs cause,” he said.

Clark said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment would soon consult on the regulations that would cover BNPL lenders, and he hoped regulations would be in place next year.

“We will strike the right balance between protecting consumers and enabling continued access to low-cost credit by applying the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act in a proportionate way,” Clark said.

Centrix data suggested the rise of BNPL had come at the expense of credit cards.

By contrast to the continued rise of BNPL, credit cards continued to be cancelled, Centrix’ latest monthly credit report showed.

“There are nearly 2.1m Kiwi consumers who have credit cards. However, the number of holders of multiple credit cards is down 33% since 2019, as many people chose to pay off and close their accounts during the pandemic,” it said.